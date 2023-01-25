Angels news: Left-handed relievers, best player to wear number 4, more
The Los Angeles Angels are one of many teams interested in the free-agent left-handed relievers that are still available. The Halos would really benefit from adding another arm to what's probably an average bullpen after the Carlos Estevez addition, and there're plenty of solid options left.
Andrew Chafin is the best one, but will also be the most expensive. Matt Moore had a great 2022 but had struggled prior to that. Zack Britton was dominant back in the day but spent most of 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John. Will Smith and Brad Hand aren't as good as they once were but can be serviceable.
The Angels still being in on free agents after Arte Moreno announced he wasn't going anywhere is a good sign. However, actions speak louder than words. The Angels should sign someone eventually.
More Angels news:
Who's the best player to wear number 4 in Angels history? It certainly isn't the most recent Angel to wear the number, Andrew Velazquez, but he's one of the better defenders to wear it for sure. There's one very clear answer in my eyes.
Angels fans have every reason to be concerned after Arte Moreno announced he was taking the Angels off of the market. His track record of late has been awful, and unless he changes in a big way, Angels fans have the right to be upset.
MLB news:
The Red Sox acquired Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals in exchange for Josh Taylor. Mondesi has blazing speed but has durability concerns and hasn't hit well at all at the big-league level. He was seen as a potential star in the making but is nothing more than a solid defender with speed. That explains why all Boston had to give up was a left-handed reliever who was hurt all of 2022. The Angels could use a shortstop, but missing out on Mondesi isn't something to get upset over.
Matt Barnes was DFA'd by the Red Sox. Barnes has been good in the past but is expensive. If he clears waivers it's possible the Angels consider bringing him on board.
Scott Rolen was the only player inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is a little disappointing with players like Billy Wagner, Carlos Beltran, Todd Helton, and Andruw Jones on the ballot, but it's cool to see Rolen get in. The Angels had seven players on the ballot, none of which came close to being inducted.