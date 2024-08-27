Angels News: Nolan Schanuel injury update, Johnny Cueto, Rod Carew's achievement
By PJ Potter
The dog days of summer are hitting Los Angeles. The Angels have been gutted by Mike Trout's season-ending injury and the club's recent slide.
One major bright spot for the Halos in 2024 has been their young core succeeding. Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell and Nolan Schanuel have taken the spotlight at times in 2024, offering a peek into what the organization can be excited about in the future.
That's why fans were concerned when Schanuel went down with an injury over the weekend.
LA Angels News: Injury Update on Nolan Schanuel
The Halos can let out a big sigh of relief, though. Schanuel has been sidelined the last couple of days due to back stiffness. The 22-year-old last played on Aug. 23, going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays in the 5-4 loss before sitting out the weekend.
He's hopeful to return to action on Tuesday, Aug. 27 as the Angels travel to Detroit for a three-game slate against the Tigers.
In Schanuel's absence, Los Angeles lost both contests in Toronto, marking the second time they have been swept by the Blue Jays this month.
Schanuel is a .253 hitter this season with 28 extra-base hits, 41 RBI and 54 runs scored.
LA Angels News: Johnny Cueto returns to MLB
Johnny Cueto had not pitched in the majors since Sept. 27 of last year. Cueto, 38, elected for free agency after posting a 6.02 ERA with Miami in 12 appearances last season.
The Rangers briefly signed him to a minor-league deal for the 2024 campaign before releasing him, but the Angels swooped in and signed him at the end of July. Cueto made 13 starts across three levels this year before finally getting another chance with a big-league club.
He started for the Angels on Aug. 21 and was handed the loss despite twirling a quality start. Cueto lasted 6 1/3 innings against the Royals, allowing three runs alongside one strikeout. Cueto scattered eights and walked two batters in his return. He admitted it was "tough" to be pitching in the minor leagues knowing he still had to the ability to make it in MLB.
"He can pitch," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "He may not be the Johnny Cueto of five, six, seven, eight years ago, but he has knowledge and wisdom, and when he's on that mound, that's what I think he'll use."
Cueto even received a standing ovation from the Kansas City crowd as he walked off in the seventh inning.
Cueto was part of the 2015 World Series team that won in five games. He tossed a complete game against the Mets in Game 2, surrendering just one run to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. KC fans have not forgotten his contribution to the franchise.
LA Angels News: Rod Carew becomes US Citizen
Even at 78 years old, Rod Carew is still piling on accomplishments to his decorated career.
On Aug. 23, Carew became an official citizen of the United States. Born in Gatún, Panama, Carew made his way to the United States in his teenage years and lived in New York City.
Carew, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, played for 19 seasons, including seven with the Angels. In a Halos uniform, Carew batted .314 and was named an All-Star six times. He recorded 3,053 hits for his career, roping 445 doubles, 112 triples and 92 home runs. He was named the American League Most Valuable Player in 1977 with the Twins. He racked up 18 total All-Star appearances and seven batting titles.