Angels news: Pitching targets, Christmas Wishlist, more
The Los Angeles Angels are in the running for two different starting pitchers. Nathan Eovaldi is the one most Angels fans want. He's the best pitcher available by far and would make this Angels rotation even better than it already is (if he stays healthy). His market is reportedly heating up so maybe we'll see his decision in the near future.
Corey Kluber is the other name the Angels have been linked to. Kluber is not the pitcher he once was when he was winning Cy Young awards in Cleveland but he's still a solid arm the Angels can plug into the back of their rotation. He's not as flashy of a signing as Eovaldi would be, but the Angels could possibly get good value out of a one-year deal for Kluber.
More Angels news:
What would you like to see under your Christmas tree? I know starting pitching is at the top of most Angels fans' lists. Relief pitching is important as well. I also think a shortstop is still necessary. What would your biggest wish be?
How much money do MLB Agents believe Shohei Ohtani will make next offseason? We've never seen a free agent like Ohtani who can hit and pitch at the level he can. Is it possible he eclipses $500 million dollars?
MLB news:
It looks like the Giants were right to be concerned after all as the Mets are concerned now over Carlos Correa's physical. The Mets are reportedly still likely to sign Correa, but the contract could be reworked. I wouldn't be surprised to see it shortened to something like an eight-year deal or maybe a slightly lower AAV. We could also see clauses that allow the Mets a way out if Correa's leg becomes an issue.
There wasn't really anything else to report on from yesterday. Merry Christmas, Angels fans