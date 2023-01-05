Angels news: Randazzo official, break out candidate, more
The Los Angeles Angels finally have a consistent voice in the TV booth. Once Victor Rojas left, it felt like the Angels have been scrambling to find someone to take the play-by-play duties. Matt Vasgergian has done some games but he has his duties with MLB Network and other stations so he's never stuck. Patrick O'Neal isn't really a play-by-play guy but was thrust into the role.
Randazzo, the former radio broadcaster for the Mets, will call around 130 games this season giving fans a consistent voice finally. He still will be calling games for Apple TV+ on Friday nights, which is presumably when Vasgergian and O'Neal will fill in, but Randazzo will be on the call alongside Mark Gubicza for a vast majority of games.
Hopefully Randazzo is as awesome as Mets fans say he is and he's on the call on Bally Sports West for years to come.
More Angels news:
This breakout candidate for 2023 felt pretty obvious. Reid Detmers finished his first full season on an incredible note and if he carries that into next season, the sky is the limit. He projects to be a very good fourth starter in what should be a really solid rotation (which still needs another starter so get on that, Perry).
Who's the best player on the Angels? An argument can be made for both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, it's hard to say there's a wrong answer.
The Guardians signed Touki Toussaint to a minor league deal. Toussaint was DFA'd by the Angels prior to the Rule 5 Draft and finds a new home. He wasn't ever going to make it back to the bigs with the Angels most likely, so letting him go is fine.
MLB news:
The Red Sox signed Rafael Devers to an 11-year extension. The deal covers this season which was his final year of team control so in reality, it's only a ten-year extension. The Red Sox finally retain one of their homegrown superstars after trading Mookie Betts and letting Xander Bogaerts walk.
The Diamondbacks re-signed Zach Davies to a one-year $5 million dollar deal. Davies had a solid year in 2022 with Arizona and will be in their rotation for this season as well.
The Cubs finally sealed the deal with Eric Hosmer. The veteran first baseman will make the minimum as he's still owed a ton of money by the Padres.