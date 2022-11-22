Angels news: Send us trade ideas, Halos FA targets, HOF balloting, more
Happy Tuesday Angels fans! Every morning at 8:00 AM PST we'll have an update on Angels news, rumors, and MLB news. There's a lot to catch up on, so let's get started!
Angels news 11/22/22 - Send us trade ideas, Halos FA targets, HOF balloting, more.
Send us trade ideas!
Over on our Twitter we're giving you guys the chance to submit your trade ideas! There have been some fun ones already commented so be sure to participate before it's too late!
2023 HOF ballot unveiled
Yesterday the Hall of Fame ballots were revealed. Seven former Angels including five new names are on the ballot. I personally don't know if the voters vote anyone in this year, which would be disappointing. Who do you think will get in? Do any Angels stand a chance in the future? I think K-Rod is the only one with a chance.
Angels FA Rumors
The Angels were linked to a couple of names yesterday including former Angel Jose Quintana and Mitch Haniger. Both players would fill holes on this Angels roster but both come with serious questions as well. Do we trust Quintana to be good in Anaheim after he was so bad the first time around? Can Haniger stay healthy to make a potential signing worthwhile?
Be sure to check back tomorrow morning for some more news!