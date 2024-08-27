Angels reliever's injury could end up being a long-term blessing in disguise
By PJ Potter
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim were hit with yet another injury on Aug. 25. But it's not anything they aren't used to at this point.
Left-handed reliever Matt Moore left the game against the Blue Jays on Sunday after allowing two runs in the seventh inning. It was the 35-year-old's first appearance in six days and was the first time he surrendered multiple runs since July 19 (10 appearances).
Over that stretch, Moore dropped his season ERA from 6.03 to 4.69. That number jumped to 5.03 after Sunday's outing. As you can see, Moore hasn't been having a good season and doesn't figure to be in the team's plans come 2025.
Unfortunately, when a pitcher in his mid-30s injures his elbow, you need to consider the future must be taken into consideration.
Moore is a free agent this upcoming offseason and the Angels have to forecast what a bullpen would look like without him.
LA Angels News: Matt Moore injury at least helps 2025 bullpen outlook
The Halos paid Moore $9 million this season, which is the 17th-highest salary for a reliever in 2024, according to Spotrac. Though the Angels looked like they made a good deal with the left-hander at the time, the 2024 season wasn't what anybody had hoped for.
And the lone silver lining is that they can see what they have in the bullpen for the rest of this season as they prepare to make moves in free agency and on the trade market. LA already traded away Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia to clear a lane and acquire some prospects. Guys like Ben Joyce, Carson Fulmer and Roansy Contreras have emerged before and after.
Perhaps this clears a lane for a top prospect like Caden Dana (even though the team has seemingly refuted that) or Sam Bachman, who debuted last year but struggled a bit in the minors last year. Does Hans Crouse come back? The Angels have a full month to get a good look at what they have to prepare for 2025.
LA Angels should look out for these relievers
Among all relievers who will be a free agent in 2025, Moore has the eighth-highest salary. The Halos can definitely look for another arm who is younger and less expensive.
Phil Maton, 31, feels like a good fit. The right-hander, since being traded to the Mets in July, has allowed just three runs in 16 innings (17 appearances) with 18 strikeouts. Maton is on the books for $6.5 million this season.
If the Angels would like a left-hander, Jalen Beeks could be a good option. Beeks recently turned 31 years old and was traded from the Rockies to the Pirates this year. In a dozen outings with Pittsburgh, he has one earned run in 9 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. His payout in 2024 is $1.68 million and will be on the cheaper end of free agents.
The Angels could also try and make a big splash. If that's the course they are looking to go, they should pursue Clay Holmes. The two-time All-Star has had a tumultuous relationship with the Yankees. Fans in the Bronx have grown tired of his inconsistency in the ninth inning, and maybe the lights are too bright for him.
Holmes, 31, has blown 10 saves in 37 stries this season. It's not the greatest ratio, but his 2.46 FIP against his 2.77 ERA shows there's very good consistency. Holmes blew seven fewer games in 2023 despite having a higher ERA (2.86). He's still a good pitcher and playing for a new team may be good for him.
He's getting paid $6 million this season. If the Angels want him, they can leverage those 10 blown saves (and counting) to try and keep his 2025 payout lower. Even if they can't, signing Holmes will more than likely be worth it.
Either way, while Moore going down with an injury is deflating in a sense, it'll at least help the Angels sort out their pitching staff ahead of time.