Angels' top prospects' stellar performances might lead to Major League promotions

Angels fans did not expect to see Christian Moore play affiliated ball again this season. Despite rehabbing in Rocket City and not Arizona, a good indicator that one can return to the field promptly, Moore's return to the lineup took many by surprise given an injury to his meniscus and his importance to the franchise.

Moore returned for the last game of the Pandas' season on September 14. The last game should have been on the 15th, but the game was cancelled due to wet grounds in Chattanooga, TN. So, fans were denied one last Moore appearance in 2024...in AA at least.

A quick recovery for first round pick Christian Moore (meniscus). This opens up the possibility for a very late season big league call-up. https://t.co/TqNLM2tsYK — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 14, 2024

Moore, the Angels' #2 prospect, could be called up to the Show any day now. When you compare his Minor League stats to Nolan Schanuel's, it's no question Moore should be elevated just like Schanuel was last year. Moore's played in 6 more AA games than Schanuel did, and posted a higher batting average and slugging percentage. Moore also racked up 20 more total bases than Schanuel, thanks in large part to his 5 home runs to Schanuel's 1.

Another key prospect making a late surge is George Klassen. Received as the main piece back for Carlos Estévez, Klassen absolutely dominated in his last AA start. For those who are unfamiliar with Klassen's game, a Baseball Savant scouting reported mused that, "Klassen is the 2023 version of Ben Joyce." Klassen flashed his massive potential in the form of 6 no-hit innings, 12 Ks, 1 incredibly suspect BB.

George Klassen in his final AA start of the season:



6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K



This was the walk: pic.twitter.com/qTigz0C0b7 — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) September 15, 2024

Perry Minasian might want to scale back his rushing of top prospects at some point, so Moore and Klassen's potential promotions represent a fork in the road moment for the newly extended General Manager. Will he continue the quick promotions given the successes of Zach Neto and Schanuel, or will he start to take a more conservative approach with the futures of the franchise?

The Angels are currently engulfed in a 5 game losing streak, and are about to play the Chicago White Sox. Now seems more than appropriate to promote Klassen and Moore, despite neither currently slotted on the 40-Man Roster. A 3 game series aganst one of the worst teams of all time during a 5 game losing steak seems like the best time to allow your top prospects to get their feet wet at the Major League level.