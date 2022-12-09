Every Angels trade candidate and why they could go
5) LA Angels trade candidate David Fletcher is not good enough to start
David Fletcher is not the answer at shortstop. He's simply not a good enough hitter and he's a primary second baseman so they don't get the same Gold Glove-caliber defense when he's at short. Shortstop is the weakest spot on the roster right now and Fletcher being traded could help clear up some money to sign Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson.
I wouldn't be surprised if Fletcher starts on Opening Day, in fact, that's my expectation. However, if the Angels want to get even better, this is a spot to upgrade. Fletcher would be a fine utility infielder, but he just hasn't hit enough to warrant an everyday role.
6) LA Angels trade candidate Luis Rengifo could be sold high
Luis Rengifo enjoyed a breakout year this past season where he hit 17 home runs and earned himself an everyday role. I'm not as high on Rengifo as others due to his inability to get on base consistently and his poor middle infield defense, but I am curious to see how he does in 2023. Rengifo is penciled in as the second baseman right now.
With that being said, I wouldn't be surprised to see Rengifo be used as a trade chip to improve the roster. If the Angels don't believe in him long-term, it's possible this is where his value peaks. Teams have called about the infielder so I wouldn't be too shocked to see him go.