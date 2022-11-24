Predicting the Angels 2023 Opening Day lineup
The Los Angeles Angels have made three big moves this offseason, acquiring three players to fill three big holes they had.
Tyler Anderson is a guy they can plug at the top of their rotation. Hunter Renfroe is the corner outfielder this team was lacking. Gio Urshela provides much-needed infield depth. They shouldn't be done adding, but I think most of the additions will be to the pitching.
Here's what I think the Angels Opening Day lineup will look like:
1) Taylor Ward - LF
2) Mike Trout - CF
3) Shohei Ohtani - P
4) Anthony Rendon - 3B
5) Hunter Renfroe - RF
6) Gio Urshela - 1B
7) Luis Rengifo - 2B
8) Logan O'Hoppe - C
9) David Fletcher - SS
This lineup is much, much better than the lineup that finished 25th in runs scored in 2022. To put it into perspective, Luis Rengifo was hitting third down the stretch. He'd be hitting seventh in this lineup.
Of course, the key here is health. How many games can Mike Trout play? Can the Angels get SOMETHING out of Anthony Rendon? There're certainly a lot of questions, but let's dissect the lineup.
Taylor Ward leading off is very solid. He broke out last season and might be even better in 2023. He's an on-base machine and the perfect guy to hit in front of Ohtani and Trout.
The 2-3-4 is pretty self-explanatory. It's all about health there.
Hunter Renfroe is a guy who's hit at least 25 home runs in every full season he's played in. He's a great player to hit fifth. Renfroe also said he's expecting to play in right field which moves Ward to left. This is the right decision as Renfroe has one of the best arms in the game.
I'd like to see Jared Walsh here to add another lefty but I think Urshela is going to be the first baseman. I don't know what they do with Walsh, but they didn't trade for Urshela to be a bench player and they've said they're more comfortable with him at first than in the middle infield.
Luis Rengifo might not be here on Opening Day if the Angels sign a shortstop but if they don't, which is what I expect, he'll be the second baseman coming off a career year. Hopefully, he can draw more walks and get on base more consistently.
I have Logan O'Hoppe beating out Max Stassi for the starting job. The potential with O'Hoppe is sky-high as a catcher with so much offensive upside. I can't wait to see how he does at this level. Hopefully, I can see it on Opening Day.
David Fletcher is not my ideal shortstop but his contract is hard to move and I don't see the Angels signing any of the shortstops available. Could Perry have another trade in mind? Maybe. But I wouldn't count on them adding another shortstop as much as I think they should. He's not a terrible option batting ninth.
Well there you have it. This is my prediction for the Angels Opening Day lineup. Do you agree? If not, what changes would you make?