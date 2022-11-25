Grading reader-submitted trade proposals for the Angels
Trade #1
Submitted by @sportsguy06
Lucas Giolito heading into the 2022 season was considered one of the better pitchers in the American League by most people but really struggled this past season. He's projected to make $10.8 million dollars this season and if the White Sox don't want to keep him long-term he could be a good buy-low trade target for the Angels.
This deal has the Angels giving up a bit too much in my opinion. They're trading two players with at least three years of team control to the White Sox in exchange for Giolito coming off a very down year on an expiring contract.
The White Sox played guys like Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets, who are both first basemen, in the outfield because they had too many first basemen and wanted their bats in the lineup. For that reason, I don't think a Giolito deal would involve Walsh.
Suarez is a guy who could intrigue them as he had a very good second half and has an extra three years of team control. If I'm the Angels I'd probably do that one for one, but not the two for one.
Grade: C
Trade #2
Submitted by @Classic_Cards_
This trade is incredibly intriguing. In terms of the talent received, the Angels win this trade. Devin Williams is one of the best relievers in baseball. Christian Yelich is a decent outfielder right now. The Angels are giving up three position players who haven't proven much and a reliever prospect.
While the Angels clearly win in terms of the talent acquired, I think there's no shot they'd ever do this trade. This user did say the Brewers would eat Yelich's contract in 2023 and 2024 but that's not good enough for me.
Even taking the 2023 and 2024 seasons out of the equation, Yelich is set to make $26 million dollars annually from 2025-2028. He then has a vested option for $20 million dollars in 2029.
Christian Yelich is only 30, but his contract will be one of the worst ones handed out ever, which is surprising to say after the player he was before signing it.
Yelich is an outfielder with back problems. He hit just 14 home runs this past season despite playing in 154 games. He hasn't been good since 2019 and much like Cody Bellinger, I don't really see him randomly boucing back to the player he once was.
Arte Moreno is looking to sell and it'd be a lot harder to find a buyer if they have Christian Yelich's contract on the books. It's hard enough with Anthony Rendon's money on the books.
In fairness this proposal was submitted before the Renfroe deal, but if this trade were to go down now Yelich would have nowhere to play. Devin Williams would be an awesome get and if the Angels offered those players for him without Yelich included the Brewers might honestly accept as they might be trending towards a rebuild.
The Angels should want no part of Christian Yelich. The Brewers would be incredibly happy if a team would take him off their hands.
Grade: D+
This was a very fun exercise to do and I will be doing it again this offseason to keep your eye out for that! Thank you all for participating and if I did not get to yours be sure to comment down below and I'll grade it!