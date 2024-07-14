LA Angels 2024 MLB Draft guide: How to watch, schedule, order
By Eric Cole
With the big league squad on the struggle bus and headed towards selling at the trade deadline, Los Angeles Angels fans can take heart in the fact that the Angels have a high pick in the now imminent 2024 MLB Draft where they could finally start reloading what is a pretty brutal farm system at the moment.
Assuming trends hold, the Angels should have plenty of options right up their alley when they pick that could make a difference in the majors very, very soon. For fans that want to follow along with the draft action but don't know how, we have you covered right here.
2024 MLB Draft: How to watch the MLB Draft (TV and Streaming), Draft Schedule
Ever since 2021, MLB has been holding the draft during the All-Star Game break festivities in an attempt to raise its profile. While that has worked to some degree, as it no longer conflicts with the regular season as much and college players are more likely to attend, it also has meant the event can get lost in the shuffle for some fans who are all geared up for the All-Star Game or the Home Run Derby.
Luckily, the change in the draft's timing has also made actually watching the draft a bit easier. Here is a quick look at the schedule for this year's draft.
2024 MLB Draft Schedule
Date
Rounds
Time
Sunday, July 14
1-2 (including supplemental picks)
7 PM EST (6 PM EST for pre-draft coverage)
Monday, July 15
3-10
2 PM EST
Tuesday, July 16
11-20
2 PM EST
There is some differing information out their on the internets as to when pre-draft coverage is actually starting, so feel free to check both ESPN and MLB Network around 5 PM EST if you are wanting to scratch your draft itch early. It is very safe to say that by 6 PM EST, there is going to be no shortage of coverage in the lead up to the start of round one at 7 PM EST on Sunday, July 14.
How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft
- TV: Rounds 1-2 on ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.TV, Rounds 3-20 only on MLB.TV
- Streaming: MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App
It is really nice to have multiple networks that actually cover the first day of the draft because some cordcutters don't have access to ESPN, but some cable customers don't want to pony up for the MLB Network. Both channels will have their own separate coverage with great experts on both, although you may want to just cover your ears if you are watching MLB Network when Harold Reynolds is talking.
Streaming is where it is at, though, if you want to watch all three days of the draft, as Days 2 and 3 are not going to be on cable. The stream on MLB.com is generally high quality, and there are even fun insights sprinkled in on Day 3 when the picks are basically coming in like auction bids.
Angels 2024 MLB Draft Position and Bonus Pool
Now to the important stuff regarding the Angels. The Angels were a draft lottery team, a welcome change to the draft that was only made in the last CBA, and ended up with the No. 8 pick. Picking in the top 10 with this particular class is great, as there is a drop-off in talent after that, although moving down a couple picks from where they would have normally selected definitely stinks. Still, there should be some strong talent available, and even some dream scenarios for the Angels that could play out.
Given the Angels' draft position in each round, especially in the first round, it is hardly surprising that they also have a high draft bonus pool in 2024 at $12,990,400. MLB's draft bonus pool system basically works by assigning a slot value to every pick through the first 10 rounds. You add all of those picks up and that represents a team's total bonus pool. Teams can use that bonus pool however they want in the first 10 rounds (but a player must sign to actually get the pool money), and they can also use it to bump up offers to players in rounds 11-20 beyond $150,000. If the Angels go more than 5% over their bonus pool, there are draft pick penalties, and that would be bad.
2024 MLB Draft: Complete First Round Draft Order (Where do the Angels pick?)
1. Cleveland Guardians
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. Colorado Rockies
4. Oakland Athletics
5. Chicago White Sox
6. Kansas City Royals
7. St. Louis Cardinals
8. Los Angeles Angels
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. Washington Nationals
11. Detroit Tigers
12. Boston Red Sox
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Chicago Cubs
15. Seattle Mariners
16. Miami Marlins
17. Milwaukee Brewers
18. Tampa Bay Rays
19. New York Mets
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. Minnesota Twins
22. Baltimore Orioles
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
29. Arizona Diamondbacks
30. Texas Rangers
The order of picks in the first round obviously matters, but the Angels' particular spot in the first round is very much a "wait and see who falls" sort of spot. The top four picks are pretty set, even if the order is not, but LA is going to be looking to see which of the potential quick-rising college players they like get to them. From the looks of things, most of the top 10 is going to be from the college ranks, so the Angels are a bit at the mercy of the seven teams ahead of them.