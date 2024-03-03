LA Angels’ Caden Dana dominating in spring training
Caden Dana is showing he could be a future star for the Angels.
Los Angeles Angels prospect Caden Dana is making pitching look easy early this spring.
In today’s start against the Chicago White Sox in Tempe, Dana pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two.
Dana was an 11th-round pick by the Angels in the 2022 MLB Draft. Once a commit to the University of Kentucky, he decided to forego college and sign with the Halos. There are many similarities to Noah Syndergaard in his appearance and game. He was only 18 when he got drafted, but he had some big-time moments in his high school career. According to Perfect Game, he was ranked the number one right-handed pitching prospect of the state of New York, even though he played at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey.
During his senior year of high school, he was almost untouchable. In nine starts and one bullpen outing, he allowed only nine runs in 47.1 innings pitched, which led to a 1.33 ERA. It’s very fitting that his high school’s name was “Ironmen.” He led Don Bosco to the Non-Public A state championship. He’s used to being a leader, with a high school football quarterback background as well.
We all understand that the Angels used an entire draft just for pitching one year, but Dana is one of the most promising pitching prospects I’ve seen since maybe Jered Weaver. The guy was so athletic that his mom actually asked Dana to lose on purpose when he was ten years old, allowing other students to (have a chance to) win some of the events he participated in. His mom called him the gentle giant.
Caden wasn’t the only Dana to be drafted by the Angels. His older brother, Casey Dana, was drafted in the 16th round by the Angels out of the University of Connecticut, also in 2022. He and his brother played for High-A Tri-City last year. The Dana family has baseball in their blood. Three boys of the family drafted into Major League Baseball, and yet their sister was still called the most athletic of the siblings. Crazy to think what she could possibly do.
As we enter the first full week of March, we will see how long Caden Dana stays up with the majors’ team once the minor-league camps are in full swing. Dana has a bright future ahead of him!