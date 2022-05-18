LA Angels: Michael Lorenzen returns to peak 2022 form in latest gem of an outing
To start the season, Michael Lorenzen had been a bit inconsistent for the LA Angels. Through five starts, he had three good ones but two bad ones. He posted a 4.13 ERA and 4.62 FIP through those first five starts.
It was time for Lorenzen to find more consistency so he could be the pitcher the Halos were gunning for when signing him to a cheaper deal instead of breaking the bank on a Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander type. He answered the call in Game 2 of the Angels' doubleheader on Saturday.
Lorenzen went seven innings. He walked a total of one hitter all game. Only allowing a single run, he got back on the track to proving many wrong (including me) for questioning during the offseason if he should really be pitching in the bullpen for the Halos.
Michael Lorenzen has posted an impressive 3.57 ERA for the LA Angels this season.
This is just his first season with the LA Angels, but Michael Lorenzen is playing like he's at home. Posting a 4-2 record through his six starts, he has a decent 105 ERA+ and good 1.104 WHIP. He's only striking out 6.1 hitters per nine innings, but the Halos don't need Lorenzen to be terrific.
The reality is that the performance he has put up for the team is most certainly enough for a team's No. 5 starter. The Angels can win with this type of production from their No. 5 guy. If he continues this, Perry Minasian will look like an absolute genius for rolling the dice on the talented Lorenzen.