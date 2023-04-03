3 players who need a stronger series against the Mariners
After an extremely disappointing Opening Day performance, the Los Angeles Angels bounced back and took two out of three in Oakland. They outscored them 20-3 in the three games and had a whole bunch of memorable moments.
Logan O'Hoppe hit a three-run homer for his first MLB home run and he drove in six runs in the three games. Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Anderson both delivered scoreless outings. Mike Trout and Ohtani went back-to-back on consecutive pitches!
While there were a lot of good moments, there were some bad ones. The Angels lost a winnable game and also had some players underperform in the first series of the year. For them to beat a much better Seattle team, these players will need to step up and give the Angels stronger series.
1) LA Angels RF Hunter Renfroe needs a strongser series against the Mariners
Hunter Renfroe had a strange series in Oakland. He made one of the weirdest and wildest catches I've ever seen in the opener. He turned the wrong way and made a no-look catch much to the delight of Shohei Ohtani. That was one of very few highlights in that game.
Renfroe is known for a couple of things. First, he's known for hitting a ton of home runs. We saw his power in Spring Training and know what he's capable of. Second, he's known for his cannon of an arm in right field. That's why the Angels moved Taylor Ward from right to left.
Renfroe making that catch showcased neither of those skills which is fun, but Angels fans want to see what he can do particularly at the plate.
Renfroe had just one hit, a single, in 13 at-bats against the Athletics. He hit fifth twice and cleanup in the final game of the series. While hitting in such crucial points in the lineup, Renfroe has to be a key run-producer. He didn't drive in a single one of the 20 runs the Halos scored the opening weekend.
The Angels will need offense against really good pitching. Coming from Renfroe would be huge.