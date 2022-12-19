LA Angels news: Roster complaints, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels were very active at the start of the offseason but have been very quiet for weeks now. The lack of activity is causing the fanbase to get a little restless. We all know how important this season is with Shohei Ohtani's future with the club up in the air.
Every year there're complaints fans will have about the roster. What do you think you'll be upset about heading into Opening Day? There're always arguments about the 26th player and who that should be, but I have a feeling the complaints will be about more of the roster than just that.
With increased expectations around the team, there're certain players we should expect huge jumps from as well. There're three players in particular that I believe need to have the bar set very high for. I expect big things and will be disappointed if these players in particular do not meet my lofty expectations.
The Astros have re-signed Michael Brantley on a one-year $12 million dollar deal. Houston won the World Series without him, and it'll be interesting to see how he does after missing most of the season with injury. Yordan Alvarez played a lot of left field this past season so Brantley figures to get a large chunk of the DH at-bats which should help keep him on the field.
One day after losing J.D. Martinez to the Dodgers, the Red Sox signed former Dodger Justin Turner to a two-year $21.7 million dollar deal. Boston refused to sign the younger Martinez to a one-year $10 million dollar deal but gave the older Turner more guaranteed money and an extra year. I'd say it's because of the defense but Rafael Devers is at third and one of their top prospects, Triston Casas, is supposed to play first base. The Red Sox have been a confusing team to me all offseason and this is another head-scratcher.
The Cubs are nearing a deal with Drew Smyly according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Smyly is a veteran who could've made some sense at the back of the Angels rotation. He pitched well after returning from injury.