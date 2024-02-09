LA Angels spring training roster cut tracker: Who will make Opening Day roster?
The Angels will be whittling down the roster before Opening Day.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels are off to Arizona. Pitchers and catchers will arrive at the team's complex in Tempe first, followed by Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and the rest of LA's position players soon after.
The Angels' offseason has been defined by the loss of reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar has left the Angels organization for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And while the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have made some improvements to their respective rosters this offseason, both the Angels and reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers have remained rather quiet.
But with so much uncertainty on the Angels roster, there could be several opportunities this spring for a few surprises. New manager Ron Washington and his staff will be carefully evaluating the roster over the next few weeks, and unfortunately, several players will be cut before Opening Day.
If everyone healthy, Angels fans know several names who'll be appearing on the Halos' Opening Day lineup card. Trout, Mickey Moniak, and Logan O'Hoppe will surely be there, and Reid Detmers will likely be toeing the rubber on March 28th when the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.
But between now and then, the Angels will need to trim down the roster to just 26. Outside of the players on the 40-man roster, LA has also extended non-roster invites to players like Carlos Espinosa and Hunter Dozier. There's always a handful of prospects who'll be given a chance to shine in Cactus League play as well.
Stay up to date here with all the latest transactions, including cuts, potential trades, and minor league reassignments.