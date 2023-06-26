Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, June 26
The Los Angeles Angels look to bounce back from a disheartening series loss by returning home with a win against the Chicago White Sox. The Angels lost two of three in Colorado and have now lost four of their last five following their best stretch of the season. The Angels enter this one 42-37 while the White Sox sit at 34-45 on the season.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers has been fantastic on the mound of late, and will look to continue that tonight. Detmers delivered seven brilliant innings his last time out against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on just two hits and one walk. Detmers has a 4.02 ERA on the season and will look to get back into the threes for the first time since after his first start.
The White Sox will counter with their ace, Dylan Cease. The right-hander finished second in the AL Cy Young voting last season but has had a down year so far. Cease has an ERA of 4.22 in his 16 starts, but he's always a threat to be dominant on the mound. The Angels saw that last season when Cease delivered seven innings of one-hit ball with no walks and 11 strikeouts in a Chicago victory.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. David Fletcher - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Andrew Benintendi - LF
2. Tim Anderson - SS
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - DH
5. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
6. Jake Burger - 3B
7. Clint Frazier - RF
8. Elvis Andrus - 2B
9. Seby Zavala - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels offense was mostly silent yesterday against the Rockies as they managed just three runs the day after scoring 25. One Angel who struggled yesterday was Mike Trout who went hitless in three at-bats. He was hit by a pitch, but failed to record a hit at a ballpark he has destroyed baseballs in. Trout did have a good series overall, but didn't have a good finish to it. He'll look for a better game tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas should have pinch-hit yesterday in a huge spot in the ninth inning but Phil Nevin opted to leave him on the bench. Now, Moustakas will make his Angels debut tonight and is hitting right in the heart of the order. Moustakas is supposed to be a big left-handed bat with power, let's see if he can do something big tonight.