Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, May 29
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to get back on track after being swept at home by the Marlins. They play in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field and will send Griffin Canning to the mound. The Angels right-hander is coming off his best start of the season, going seven shutout inning in a victory over the Red Sox. Canning allowed just two hits against one of baseball's most potent offenses.
The White Sox will counter with fellow right-hander Michael Kopech. He might not have reached his star potential, but Kopech is a serviceable starter who's coming off of two outstanding starts. He allowed just one hit in eight shutout innings against the Royals with 10 strikeouts, and followed that up with seven shutout innings against the Guardians allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts. He had an ERA of 5.74 prior to those two starts, so we'll see which Kopech will be on the mound tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels were shut out for the first time this season yesterday, and managed just five hits on the afternoon. One of those hits did come off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, but his struggles offensively continued. He struck out three times, and has five hits in his last 33 at-bats with 13 strikeouts. The Angels need him to get out of this funk, and fast.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Gio Urshela has been on fire for the Angels of late, and has swung the bat really well for the entire month of May. He was one of only a couple of Angels who actually showed up to play against the Marlins. Can he stay hot tonight?