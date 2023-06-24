Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Colorado Rockies, June 24
The Los Angeles Angels look to even the series with the Rockies and snap their three-game losing streak with a win tonight. The Angels had a late lead but an Andrew Velazquez error and a Rockies grand slam cost them. Can the Angels find a way to win on a Saturday?
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning takes the ball for the Angels as he looks to continue being the consistent back-end starter he's been for a while now. Canning allowed two runs in six innings his last time out against the Royals. The bullpen blew the 8-2 lead that the offense and Canning gave them, but we've moved past that. Canning has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts and will look to continue that success at Coors Field.
The Rockies counter with fellow right-hander Chase Anderson. The 35-year-old was a mid-season pickup by the Rockies and he's been pretty good in their rotation. He allowed three runs or fewer in each of his first six starts before imploding his last time out against the Braves. Anderson allowed seven runs in just three innings of work in a loss.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Matt Thiass - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - 1B
7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
8. Mickey Moniak - RF
9. David Fletcher - SS
Colorado Rockies starting lineup
1. Jurickson Profar - DH
2. Ezequiel Tovar - SS
3. Ryan McMahon - 3B
4. Elias Diaz - C
5. Nolan Jones - RF
6. Randal Grichuk - LF
7. Harold Castro - 2B
8. Elehuris Montero - 1B
9. Brenton Doyle - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mickey Moniak is in a mini slump going hitless in his last seven at-bats with a couple of strikeouts. Moniak has been awesome this season, particularly against right-handed pitching. Hopefully Moniak has a big game in him for tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Eduardo Escobar is making his Angels debut tonight and will be looking to make an impact. Despite swinging a hot bat over the last two months, Escobar lost his starting job because of his poor start to the season. Escobar has been much better against lefties than righties which doesn't help him tonight, but he does have a couple of hits in eight at-bats against Anderson.