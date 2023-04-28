Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Milwaukee Brewers, April 28
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels make a rare visit to Milwaukee for a weekend series. Tyler Anderson takes the ball tonight for the opener of the series looking to get on track. After throwing six scoreless innings in Oakland to begin his Angels tenure, Anderson has had three brutal starts in a row and boasts an ERA of 7.20 entering tonight's game. He looks to get his season going tonight against a Brewers lineup that has struggled against lefties in the early going, but Anderson has struggled in Milwaukee throughout his career. His 8.59 career ERA in three starts at American Family Field doesn't give me a ton of confidence.
The Brewers counter with fellow southpaw Wade Miley. The veteran signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. I had thought he'd be a solid piece to the back-end of this Angels rotation, and he's proving me right so far with an outstanding start to the season. Miley takes a 1.96 ERA into this start, and he has a 3.30 ERA in eight starts against the Halos in his career.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup
1. Christian Yelich - LF
2. Willy Adames - SS
3. William Contreras - C
4. Mike Brosseau - 3B
5. Brian Anderson - RF
6. Luke Voit - 1B
7. Rowdy Tellez - DH
8. Owen Miller - 2B
9. Joey Wiemer - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had another big offensive showing yesterday, scoring eight runs. It becomes a lot tougher in Milwaukee against a good Brewers pitching staff. I was surprised to see Gio Urshela in the lineup tonight over Luis Rengifo. Urshela is good, but Rengifo's strength is hitting against lefties, and Miley is the only one the Angels will see in this series. Urshela went hitless in four at-bats yesterday against left-hander J.P. Sears and the Athletics bullpen. Hopefully he can justify getting the start tonight with a nice showing at the plate.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Anthony Rendon has torn Wade Miley up in his career, recording seven hits in 12 at-bats. He had a couple of extra-base hits and was an important piece against the Athletics after having just one all season entering that series. Rendon staying hot and helping the Angels offensively tonight against a hot pitcher would be great to see.