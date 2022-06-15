Mike Trout broken bat creates scary scene at LA Angels game, jabs umpire in face
In the top of the ninth inning in last night's LA Angels-Los Angeles Dodgers Freeway Series game, Mike Trout hit a single to set the table for Shohei Ohtani to get a rally going. Not all of Trout's mental was likely on the fact that he did a great job getting on base, however.
Unfortunately, his broken-bat single ended up injuring the home plate umpire. Somehow, part of the shattered bat ended up striking the umpire in the face. It didn't strike his face--it struck the umpire IN the face. The sharp end found itself inside the protection from his facemask:
The umpire, who's face was bleeding as he had to exit the game, couldn't have been much more unlucky in that situation. When's the last time anyone reading this has seen the bat come INSIDE the facemask to stab the umpire in the face? The answer has to be never.
Luckily, Mike Trout's broken bat didn't seem to seriously injure the umpire during the LA Angels game.
The umpire was able to leave the game calmly and on his feet after being injured by Mike Trout's broken bat during Game 1 of this LA Angels-Los Angeles Dodgers series. That's a great thing. He was bleeding from his nose and near his eye. Luckily, the bat appeared to not hit directly in his eye.
Trout was 1 for 3 on the day and advanced to third base after that at-bat after a Shohei Ohtani double. In typical Angels fashion, however, Trout and Ohtani's supporting cast couldn't bring them on despite both being on second and third.
Matt Duffy walked to load the bases, only for Jared Walsh and Max Stassi to strike out to end the game with a 0-2 loss. The Angels are now 29-34 on the year, in third place in the AL West. They are 9.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros and 4.5 out of the third and final AL wild card slot (Boston Red Sox).