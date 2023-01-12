MLB.com makes very strange Angels World Series prediction
MLB.com writer Will Leitch used his crystal ball to predict the next ten World Series champions. It's a very strange list comprised of ten different World Series winners. It's a list that could bring some laughs and tears of joy to Los Angeles Angels fans.
In 2023 he has the Dodgers somehow winning the World Series defeating the Blue Jays. The same Dodgers who lost Trea Turner to the team that just won the Pennant by defeating the team they lost to and losing Tyler Anderson to the Angels are going to suddenly win the World Series after falling short seemingly every year? Of course, they won in 2020 but that doesn't feel the same.
Leitch believes the Giants land Juan Soto and win it all in 2025. The division rival Mariners win one the year after. The Astros apparently fall off in the entirety of the next decade and don't win a single pennant (yes please). But what about the Angels? Do they win?
The Los Angeles Angels are somehow your 2030 World Series Champions
"Well, we definitely know three of the players who will be playing in this World Series. The Phillies will have Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, and the Angels will still be trotting out Mike Trout, who will be in the final year of his contract at the age of 39. So then it would be fitting that this is the season that one of the all-time greats finally gets his championship ring -- against Harper, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year to Trout's AL ROY, and the player he was so often compared to."- Will Leitch - MLB.com
Don't ask me how or why, but Leitch predicts that the Los Angeles Angels will be the 2030 World Series winners, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mike Trout in the final year of his mega-deal, at age 39, is going to defeat 38-year-old Bryce Harper and 37-year-old Trea Turner in the World Series. How? I have absolutely no idea. The Phillies don't make it back after signing Turner in his prime but win a pennant when he's in the twilight of his career?
The Angels roster right now is pretty good. They likely won't win a World Series this season, but a playoff appearance is very possible with the additions they've made.
They have star power with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and a ton of solid depth pieces. They have as complete of a roster as they've had in a long time. With that being said, most of the roster right now, outside of the rotation, is pretty older.
Taylor Ward despite breaking out last season is 29. Every single player the Angels signed with the exception of Brett Phillips is 30 or older. The player they gave the biggest and longest contract to, Tyler Anderson, is 33.
The Angels do have some youth with position players like Logan O'Hoppe, Luis Rengifo, and starting pitchers Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez. Outside of those guys, what gives Leitch hope?
The Angels farm system is very underwhelming, ranking dead last according to MLB.com. Does 36-year-old Shohei Ohtani stay in Anaheim and remain this absurd two-way player? Do the Angels have a $500 million dollar payroll with whoever the new owner is?
Don't get me wrong, I love the Angels winning a World Series in the next decade but don't see at all how the roster and farm system the Angels have right now ends up in a parade in Anaheim in seven years. If anything, it'd be sooner with the ages of the players on the team right now.