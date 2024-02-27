MLB Insider thinks the Angels could land Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery
Robert Murray explains that the Angels are interested in signing Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but there's a catch to it.
As the dominos begin to fall during MLB Spring Training, it appears the Los Angeles Angels actually might be up next to make the next big free agent signing with just a few weeks until the 2024 season begins.
According to Robert Murray of The Baseball Insiders Podcast, the Angels appear to be legitamite contenders to sign either Blake Snell or Jordan Montogmery "if the price is right".
"Perry specifically told me that it’s something that they won’t rule out, [but] it’s just gotta make sense on a financial and a fit front."- Per Robert Murray
The report that the Angels have expressed interest in signing Snell and Montgomery shortly emerged after Cody Bellinger signed a very team-friendly deal with the Chicago Cubs over the weekend that is worth up to $80 million and includes player opt outs after each of the first two years.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com stated the Angels' name has reappeared in the sweepstakes to sign one of the remaining "Boras Four," as it appears that conversations between Snell and the New York Yankees have come to a halt; Snell rejected an offer that was reported as six years, $150 million back in January.
Recently it was reported that the Yankees would now prefer to try and trade for Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, which would ultimately put the Angels in prime position to land the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
The Pressure for LA Angels to Succeed
As the Angels appear to be seriously considering signing either Snell or Montgomery, there has been recent pressure on owner Arte Moreno to go out and add to the roster, as superstar center fielder Mike Trout has voiced his opinion on improving the roster via free agency while also receiving support from his manager, Ron Washington.
Trout is entering his 12th season in the MLB, all while playing with the same team. During that time, he has been nothing but loyal to the organization that had drafted him with the 25th pick of the 2009 MLB Draft.
Throughout his career, Trout has played at a Hall of Fame caliber level and is a three-time AL MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger and an 11-time All-Star. However, the one area the baseball world has not seen Trout shine is in the month of October, as Trout and the Angels have been to the postseason just once -- in 2014, where they were swept in three games by the Kansas City Royals.
Right now, the Angels are not only looking to reach the postseason for the first time in 10 years, but they are also preparing for life without Shohei Ohtani, who recently signed a 10-year deal worth up to $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason.
Throughout the offseason, the Angels have stated that they are committed to winning and had plans to be aggressive. For the most part, they have spent that time signing a few veteran players to minor-league deals and retooling their bullpen.
Trout's name has also popped up in the national media as of late, as some have questioned his desire to stay with the Angels, begging him to consider asking for a trade.
Last week, Trout quickly shut down any speculation of him asking for a trade by stating he wants to win with the Angels and believes leaving and getting traded to another team would be the easy way out.
As Trout has been loyal to the Angels throughout his career, it's time for the organization to give back to one of the game's greatest players to ever play and build a roster that will not only reach the postseason, but will bring a World Series title back to Anaheim for the first time since 2002, a year before Moreno purchased the organization.
Before Murray said that the Angels could be legitmite contenders for either Snell or Montgomery, he also noted that Moreno is one of the most unpredictable owners in baseball, and that you can't rule him out of anything.
"With Arte Moreno you can’t necessarily rule anything out. We’ve talked about it plenty on this show. He’s just as unpredictable as they come and if all the sudden he wakes up one morning and wants to make a big move, then that can just happen on a dime"- Per Robert Murray
As of now, it appears anything can happen when it comes down to the Angels.