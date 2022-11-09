Los Angeles Angels offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, and more
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off another disappointing season where they won just 73 games and missed the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.
Perry Minasian has already announced that Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere before Opening Day so big moves have to be made if the Angels want to compete and keep Ohtani in Anaheim long-term.
The Angels have a very interesting offseason ahead with a lot of question marks. Will Arte Moreno sell the team? If not, how much is he willing to spend? How will the Angels address the question marks with the pitching staff? Who will play left field?
These questions I do not have an answer to but we'll make it as easy as possible for you to keep up with all the information you'll need about the Angels offseason. Below is our tracker for all things Angels including payroll info, transactions, rumors, and more.
Los Angeles Angels 2023 payroll information (updated regularly)
Angels 2023 projected payroll as it stands today: $156,319,833
Angels 2023 projected luxury tax payroll: $170,623,405
Angels 2022-2023 transactions:
Nothing yet! Stay tuned for all up to date transactions.
Los Angeles Angels offseason rumors:
- Shohei Ohtani reportedly is unavailable according to Perry Minasian and will be an Angel on Opening Day.
- Angels could be active in the catching market as they were linked to two FA catchers.
Los Angeles Angels arbitration eligible players and projected salaries:
- Griffin Canning - $1.1 million
- Luis Rengifo - $2.4 million
- Jaime Barria - $1.2 million
- Chad Wallach - $800,000
- Jared Walsh - $2.7 million
- Taylor Ward - $2.9 million
- Patrick Sandoval - $2.8 million
All projections via MLBTradeRumors.com.
Los Angeles Angels free agents (with 2023 teams as they sign).
- Matt Duffy
- Michael Lorenzen
- Archie Bradley
- Kurt Suzuki - (retired)
- Mike Mayers
- Magneuris Sierra
- Phillip Gosselin
- Kyle Barraclough
- Monte Harrison
- Dillon Thomas
- Mike Ford
- Brian Moran
- Alex Meyer
- Greg Mahle
Los Angeles Angels top prospects for 2023.
1. Logan O'Hoppe - C
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Edgar Quero - C
4. Ky Bush - LHP
5. Denzer Guzman - SS
6. Sam Bachman - RHP
7. Chase Silseth - RHP
8. Adrian Placencia - SS
9. Jake Madden - RHP
10. Landon Marceaux - RHP
This should be a very interesting offseason for the Angels. Let's see what Perry Minasian has up his sleeve. Be sure to keep tabs on this tracker as we will be updating it all offseason long. Go Halos!