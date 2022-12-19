Potential Angels free agents after the 2023 season
2) Potential LA Angels free agents after the 2023 season: Hunter Renfroe
The Angels traded for Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers to fill what I believe was their biggest hole, corner outfield. Renfroe provides legitimate power and is a middle-of-the-order bat pitchers fear. They didn't give much up for him, making the trade a great one.
The reason the Angels did not have to give much of anything up for a guy you can pencil in to hit 25+ home runs is because he's entering his final year of team control.
Renfroe will be 31 by Opening Day and is already not the best defender despite having a cannon of an arm. If he performs well offensively, it's very possible the Halos bring him back.
3) Potential LA Angels free agents after the 2023 season: Gio Urshela
The other big trade the Angels made was trading for Gio Urshela from the Twins. Urshela's fit is hard to see on paper because he's a third baseman with limited experience in the other infield spots but he was acquired to play all around the diamond. If/when Anthony Rendon gets hurt he'll play third base and when Rendon is healthy he'll play mostly first base. He's able to play both middle infield positions if need be.
Urshela, like Renfroe, was acquired with one more year of team control. A lot of if they'd be willing to bring him back depends on how his role as a utility man works out.
If Urshela is not a capable first baseman or capable in the other positions it's hard to see the fit as Rendon is the third baseman for the foreseeable future.
The Angels need Urshela, his bat in particular, so let's hope they have the desire to bring him back after the season.