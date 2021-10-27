Predicting Angels' 2024 September call-ups as MLB rosters set to expand

It's that time of year again, LA Angels fans. Unfortunately, the month of September oftentimes brings sadness to the folks in Anaheim due to the lack late-season success in recents years. The Angels fanbase hasn't had a winning season since 2015 and hasn't seen a playoff appearance since 2014.

Despite that bitterness over the years, the final month of the season can sometimes bring jubilation to handful of talented young players. Why? Because rosters expand with September call-ups.

What do MLB expanded rosters look like in 2024?

September call-ups look a lot different nowadays than they did in years past. There was a time when dugouts were almost overflowing with with an inordinate amount of players during the final month of the season. But Major League Baseball has made some changes recently that limit roster size.

There are now just two extra positions, and pitchers are capped at 14 roster spots. In short, rosters go from 26 to 28 and it must be evenly split between position players and pitchers. Currently, the Angels have 13 pitchers on the roster, meaning that only one pitcher can be added on September first. So who might the Angels choose?

Angels' Caden Dana will be a September call-up, but who will join him?

One of the Angels' September call-ups has basically been announced already. Caden Dana, the Angels' top pitching prospect, is set to join the roster on Sunday. And while the Angels' front office took the intrigue out of roster move itself, it's the right call.

Dana can do little else to prove himself at Double-A. Though the Angels are making the move and allowing Dana to leapfrog Triple-A, giving the right-hander a month in the big leagues to close out the 2024 season will give LA's front office a good idea of where he stands heading into spring training next year.

Want to see every one of Caden Dana's 147 strikeouts in Double-A this year?



Of course you do. #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/fop1Q5ddVK — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 29, 2024

The Angels' other September call-up is a bit tricky. Kyren Paris is on the seven-day IL in Triple-A, so that's a no-go, and former first-round pick Jordyn Adams has been striking out at an alarming rate lately. So should the Angels call-up former Houston Astros outfield Jake Marisnick?

Outside of Chad Wallach, Marisnick is the Salt Lake Bees' hottest hitter. Over the past month, Marisnick has a .293/.379/.587 slash line with five home runs and 14 RBI. Marisnick, much like Dana, is not on the 40-man roster, so if the Angels took this route they'd have to make two corresponding moves.

Placing left-handed Matt Moore on the 60-day IL is a possibility, and then the Halos would just need to DFA another player in order to call up both Dana and Marisnick. This may be the end of the line for Davis Daniel.

More LA Angels News and Rumors