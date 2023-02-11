Ranking 5 remaining free agent targets for the Angels
For the first time in the month of February, a free agent signing has finally taken place! Michael Fulmer is headed to the Windy City as he inked a deal with the Cubs. It's unclear what the contract is at this moment in time, but Fulmer would've been an exciting addition to a Los Angeles Angels bullpen that needs another piece.
With Fulmer off the board and players reporting to Spring Training, maybe we'll finally see some movement with the remaining free agents.
Here are five players the Angels should still have their eye on to help round out what looks like a much improved roster.
5) LA Angels free agent target: Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus would not be an exciting pickup by any means, but you can argue he'd be a necessary one. The Angels have done a great job adding infield depth as that was an issue that plagued their season in 2022. The problem is, the team lacks a shortstop.
David Fletcher is capable defensively at shortstop but is much better at second base and his bat isn't good enough to play every day. Luis Rengifo's bat is capable, but his glove is not, especially at shortstop. Gio Urshela has played just 18 complete games at shortstop. He can't be relied on either.
It's safe to say Andrus won't be as good as he was for the White Sox down the stretch. The veteran hit nine of his 17 home runs in just 43 games on the South Side, stole 11 of his 18 bases, and had a 116 OPS+. It was arguably the best offensive stretch of his career.
Andrus is likely looking for an additional year, too much money, or a guaranteed starting role because of his outstanding White Sox tenure without taking into account how short that success was and how unlikely it is that it sustains based on the entirety of his Athletics tenure.
Andrus would be a decent signing because he's an actual shortstop. The Angels don't have that. I'd rather them pursue other players right now because of how uninspiring Andrus is in my opinion, but I wouldn't be mad if he was brought in on a one-year deal. He's definitely a guy they should have on their radar with the lack of shortstops left.