Recent Angels call-ups have chance for team to set tone going into 2025

The LA Angels, sitting more than 20 games below .500, have remained active with their transactions. Over the last two weeks, Los Angeles is trying to cycle in some excitement, and has called up four pitchers to the big leagues.

Some of the pitchers are newer, fresher faces looking to turn the team around long-term. Others are late-bloomers who finally earned an opportunity. As the season has about one month of life remaining for the Angels, these call-ups have the chance to give fans an early look into next year and set the tone for a better 2025.

LA Angels Prospects: Caden Dana set for MLB debut Sunday

Perhaps the most exciting news of the Angels' season, the Halos are calling up their No. 1 prospect. Caden Dana, a right-handed pitcher who was featured in the MLB Futures Game this season, has dominated the Double-A circuit.

At 20 years old, Dana had a 2.52 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings (23 starts) with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Dana is able to throw four pitches for strikes and provides the most hope for the Angels moving forward.

Want to see every one of Caden Dana's 147 strikeouts in Double-A this year?



Of course you do. #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/fop1Q5ddVK — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 29, 2024

Dana made his first career start against the Mariners on Sunday and became the youngest Angels pitcher to win his MLB debut. He allowed just two runs on two hits and four walks over six innings.

LA Angels promote pitcher Ryan Miller to active roster

In an extremely feel-good story, Ryan Miller is finally a Major Leaguer. At 28 years old, Miller has never made it out of the minors since being drafted in the sixth round by the Diamondbacks in 2018. Then, on August 27, the Halos selected his contract.

The Clemson product made his big league debut that day, twirling a perfect relief inning and struck out two batters.

In 34 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, Miller supported his 2.45 ERA with 61 strikeouts and a 5-1 record.

Ryan Zeferjahn making MLB impact with LA Angels in 2024

Similar to Miller, Zeferjahn spent a great deal of time in the minor leagues. At 26 years old, he was drafted in the third round by the Red Sox in 2019. He struggled a tad with Boston's Triple-A affiliate, but Zeferjahn was convincing in five appearance with Salt Lake since coming over at the traded deadline.

The Halos called him up, and Zeferjahn has appeared in three relief outings so far, doing so on the road against the Blue Jays and Tigers before a Friday appearance against the Mariners in Anaheim.

Zeferjahn has collected seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 frames, including two in a perfect one-frame outing against Detroit on Aug. 27. He's allowed zero hits over his last 2 2/3 innings of work.

Víctor Mederos struggling with Angels in early going

Mederos turned in just two appearances last season before getting the MLB nod once more on August 18. He's allowed three runs in three innings alongside four strikeouts against the Royals and Blue Jays. This weekend against the Mariners, he allowed one run on three walks in 1 1/3 innings of work, so it's clear he has some things to work through before making a true impact.

Either way, there's a month for the Angels to prepare themselves to better prepare for 2025 and beyond. Honestly, good and bad results will be accepted. With the former, those players can factor into future plans. For the latter? The front office will know to act sooner rather than later.