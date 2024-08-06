Ron Washington's plans for Anthony Rendon prove the Angels have a new direction
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels won a series over the weekend, and they did with a new-look lineup. Angels manager Ron Washington didn't have much of choice after Luis Rengifo landed on the injured list once again.
With the Angels' infielder out of the lineup, Washington elevated shortstop Zach Neto to No. 1 in LA's batting order over the weekend. After watching Rengifo bat behind leadoff hitter Nolan Schanuel during Friday's series opener against the New York Mets, Neto nabbed that spot on Saturday and Sunday.
So what happens when Anthony Rendon returns the Angels' lineup later this week? The Halos' leadoff hitter for the majority of the season — at least when he's been on the field — will not be hitting atop the batting order when he's activated from the IL.
Rendon, who suffered a back injury at the end of last month, is slated to return to the field Tuesday when the Angels visit the New York Yankees in the Bronx. But Angels fans won't see Rendon starting things off. According to Washington, Rendon has been bumped all the way down to No. 6 in the batting order.
Most Angels fans would probably prefer that Rendon just occupy a spot on the bench and sit the rest of the 2024 season out — it's what he's been best at since signing a $245 million deal prior to the 2020 season. But it's hard to sit a player when he takes up nearly 20% of your entire payroll.
But by pushing Rendon down in the lineup, Washington and the Angels' brass may be signaling a change in direction. Batting the trio of Schanuel, Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe atop the lineup gives the Angels young core a chance to get as many at-bats as possible over the final two months of the season. Let's face it, if there's any hope for Angels fans moving forward, it's with that young trio, not Rendon.
So when Rendon returns from the IL this week, don't expect it to change Washington's lineup card. Given Rendon's history, Washington should use a pencil when adding the third baseman back to the lineup. To call Rendon's durability uncertain would be an understatement.