Ron Washington walks back wild Angels comments that criticized organization

In a recent article by the LA Times, Ron Washington seemingly berated Perry Minasian and his front office group for not acquiring "real baseball players." Washington clarified his comments the next day, as they came across as blunt, disrespectful, and out-of-pocket.

Today he said, "I misspoke. I didn't mean it the way it came out, where I'm saying the organization isn't giving me big league players. It's players that have to grow into big league players." pic.twitter.com/93V8VAHPUv — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 26, 2024

He attempted to walk back his comments by saying that the players currently comprising the Angels roster are young, and have not sufficiently grown into viable big leaguers yet. That is a given, just look at the Angels' Injured List and record this season. The issue is Washington's original comments were dead on.

The 2024 Angels are the worst team in franchise history, hitting a low-point for a previously storied franchise. The Angels' run production and run prevention are bad, they have scored the fourth fewest runs and allowed the fifth most runs this year. They were just swept by the worst team ever.

Perhaps Washington said the Angels did not bring in real baseball players earnestly. He might have been feeling extra ornery that day, given the manager's enduring the worst season he's ever experienced throughout his long, storied career. Washington's been "a winner his whole career" and this season has to be a rude awakening for the living legend. He might have received blowback or choice comments/looks in the clubhouse because of his honesty, and decided it would be best to walk back his comments.

The Angels need better organizational depth. While Washington might not want to manage many of these players again, he is going to need some of them to succeed next season. Sure, some of these call-ups will not be with the organization next season, but many of them will. Given the landscape of the Angels, both the MLB and MiLB teams, it stands to reason that Washington will need to manage players like Eric Wagaman, Jordyn Adams, and Niko Kavadas next season.

Washington and the Angels might not be the best match. Minasian is notorious for rapidly promoting any prospect with an inkling of potential, while Washington is known as an old-school manager who needs a clubhouse of adults. As a whole, the Angels are seemingly incapable of developing players into the best versions of themselves, and it's yet to be seen if Minasian's speedy promotions are the best practice for a prospect's long-term. Washington should not have to grow anybody up in Anaheim, but these are the cards he's dealt. Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe, and Ben Joyce are mainstays, and he will have to deal with immaturity and inexperience often.