Shohei Ohtani is all the way back as offense resurfaces in first half of June
The LA Angels are 14 games into their 28-game month of June, and Shohei Ohtani has gone back to the truly elite offense he showed a year ago. What this means is that, last June, Ohtani was at the top of the world. Well, he's been at the top of the world continuously since Opening Day last year, but he was godlike last June.
Ohtani slashed .309/.423/.889(!) in June of 2021. In July, he wasn't invincible like he was last June, but he still went nuclear; slashing .282/.396/.671. As Halo Hangout's friends over at Angelswin.com pointed out, however, Ohtani wasn't quite the same in August:
Hitting .202/.345/.404 was a rare dark spot in Shohei Ohtani's career. While he did look like he turned it around in September there with that .241/.406(!)/.434 slash line, he came back down to earth a little bit in April.
While Ohtani has been an excellent pitcher since Opening Day of 2021--and therefore always bringing value to the team--his offense in April was offense Halo fans weren't used to from Ohtani. Hitting .247/.295/.427 in April, it was clear he was struggling to get on and set the table for his teammates.
And while it was nice to see him improve to a very solid .250/.348/.510 line in May, he needed to go out and prove it again this June. And, he most certainly has.
Hitting over .300 again at .304 while posting a .385 OBP and .522 SLG percentage in the first half of this month--Ohtani is certainly back to the offensive monster Anaheim knows and loves.
In fact, Shohei Ohtani has been 100% unstoppable in this second quarter of June for the LA Angels.
As Angelswin.com pointed out, Shohei Ohtani has been unreal for the LA Angels in his last seven games. Not only is he slashing .393/.433/.714, and not only has he hit a couple home runs in that span. He's also driven in five runs in those seven games and scored five runs too. He's hit three doubles in that span.
His 2022 overall numbers look solid, as a result. He's batting .260/.336/.481 (.817 OPS) with an excellent 133 OPS+ and has knocked 13 pitches out of the park. He's already scored 41 runs, and is second in fWAR (2.3) among American League Designated Hitters.
Did Ohtani really ever leave? Well, not necessarily. He had a tough August 2021 and a tough April 2022, but everyone always knew that he was an excellent offensive player. Now, however, he has even more great statistics to back that up, and is confirming that he is indeed the best player on the planet.