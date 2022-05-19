Shohei Ohtani discovers shocking new No. 1 fan on rival team
LA Angels' superstar Ace/DH Shohei Ohtani has many fans around the game. Heck, he's the most searched pitcher of all-time on Google, signaling just how intriguing he is to the whole world. He even has very notable fans from rival teams in his career. It makes sense, as he's undoubtedly the best player in the world.
He discovered a new fan, however, in the Angels' recent series against the Texas Rangers. Sure enough, he was on the AL West rival, but surprisingly he's not even a person. The fandom for Ohtani even extends to horses as well:
Rangers mascot Rangers Captain can't get enough of ShoTime, and it's hard to necessarily blame him. Ohtani has now scored 27 runs on the year and driven in 27 as well to go along with eight home runs and eight doubles. To add to that, ShoTime has a 2.82 ERA in seven starts on the mound with a 2.13 FIP and 134 ERA+.
Shohei Ohtani hasn't lost a single step after his GOAT season in 2021.
Shohei Ohtani has been playing out of his mind yet again for the LA Angels. He's gone back to making history regularly, and has support from his teammates to get some wins to show for it. The Halos have the fourth-best record in the AL (24-16), and are only one game out of first place in the AL West.
Besides, this isn't the first time a mascot has shown love to the great Ohtani. The Oriole Bird marveled at Ohtani just last season:
Ohtani continues to make his second straight AL MVP case, and potentially a case to have this season go down as the greatest in history. He's been there and done that as far as individual performance goes, but he's rivaling what he's already done in 2022. Don't be surprised when he keeps turning his rivals into idols as the season goes on.