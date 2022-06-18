Shohei Ohtani hilariously mistakes ump's substance check for something very different
Shohei Ohtani has been so dominant on the mound this season with the LA Angels that one would think he'd be used to substance checks by this point. One would imagine that Ohtani wouldn't be surprised whenever he gets checked, as umpires have a great reason to make sure he's not pulling any fast ones.
After all, he boasts a 5-4 record and 3.28 ERA on the season. He has a 3.10 FIP and 1.094 WHIP this year. Still, though, when the umpire on Thursday night's game went over to do an illegal substance check on ShoTime, he thought the umpire was just trying to shake his hand:
Ohtani just sits back and has fun every time he steps on the diamond. It's a major part of why he's the most fun player to watch in all of sports right now. Sure, Ohtani striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings this season has been epic, and so has watching him score 42 runs and hit 13 out on offense.
His carefree personality on the baseball field, however, is also one of the most likeable aspects of who Shohei Ohtani is.
Buck Showalter recently spoke about how much he appreciates the way Shohei Ohtani carries himself. He truly is just going out on the baseball field and trying to have a great time, every time. His ability to have fun while staying focused enough to both pitch and hit an an elite level is as impressive as it gets.
Ohtani boasts a 135 OPS+ at the plate and a 120 ERA+ on the rubber. He's a cut above the competition at both positions. Perhaps him making his office into a playground has worked out quite well for the two-way sensation. After winning a unanimous AL MVP last season, Ohtani hasn't showed any signs of stopping in 2022.