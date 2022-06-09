Shohei Ohtani looks to make history against Red Sox once again in upcoming start
The last time LA Angels' two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani started on the bump against the Boston Red Sox, he served as literal history in the making.
First, he was the first starting arm to start on the mound and bat in one of the first four spots of the lineup at Fenway since Babe Ruth on September 20th, 1919. He also was the first starting pitcher to get a hit in Fenway since Roger Clemens did on May 23rd, 1996. These were the only two hits by starting pitchers in Fenway Park during the DH era.
In Ohtani's last start in general, too, he made history. He started on the bump in the first game of the doubleheader and then started as the DH in the second game. No player had started both games of a doubleheader as both a pitcher in one game and a non-pitcher in the next since September 2nd, 1945 when Jimmie Foxx did it.
The LA Angels sure could use Shohei Ohtani to find a way to make history again.
The LA Angels need Shohei Ohtani now more than ever due to the team being deep into a 14-game losing streak. If Ohtani has another ShoTime masterclass, however, it's not likely that the losing streak will continue. And it most certainly can happen. That last start against Boston, Ohtani had the best pitching game of his career.
He went seven innings without walking anyone or allowing any runs. In his 99 pitches, he threw 81(!) strikes. That was a career-best rate, and so were his career-high 29 swings and misses forced. In addition, he went two for four at the plate by the way. He scored a run, drove in a run, and also literally damaged the Green Monster.
He had an epic performance, and won the game by himself. If he plays to that level again, which he certainly is capable of, the Halos just might be able to snap that brutal 14-game skid that they're currently on.