Shohei Ohtani looks to make history against Red Sox once again in upcoming start

#Angels Shohei Ohtani is the first player to start both games of a doubleheader with one as a pitcher & one as a non-pitcher, since Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx on Sept. 2, 1945 for the Phillies at Boston Braves



Foxx started Game 1 on the mound (2 IP) and Game 2 at 1B



