Shohei Ohtani (literally) does serious damage to Green Monster after crushing Red Sox
Shohei Ohtani was about as lights out as it gets for the LA Angels on Thursday. He had what was likely his best pitching performance of his entire career. Going seven scoreless innings and striking out 11, Ohtani didn't walk a single hitter. He was about as dominant as dominant as it gets.
After, however, he proved that he wasn't done destroying the Red Sox. Already 1 for 3 on the day, he actually still had other plans as well at the plate. He took the batter's box for the fourth time and smoked a ball so hard it literally knocked his own number off of the Green monster in left field:
It was already awesome enough that Ohtani took the ball at Fenway, made history, and crushed the Red Sox hopes and dreams. To see him complete the full package and destroy something near and dear to the Sox and their fans' hearts has to be the ultimate dagger on a historical performance.
Shohei Ohtani left the ultimate mark on Fenway Park when the LA Angels went up to Boston.
Shohei Ohtani knocking his own number off of the Green Monster has to be the number one way to have his presence be felt in the oldest active stadium in baseball history. Well, maybe number two. Number one would probably be just absolutely MOWING down the entire Sox lineup on a consistent basis.
Ohtani threw 99 pitches. 81(!) of them were strikes. That's the best rate of his already historic career, and forced a career-high 29 swings and misses in his epic outing on Thursday.
Ohtani had a great series--doing his thing on the mound while also scoring at the plate in each of the last two games of the series. His minor groin injury certainly proved to be minor, as he's gone right back to the player he's always been as soon as he's been back to 100%.