The best Angels player to wear number 23
The Los Angeles Angels signed Brandon Drury to a two-year deal. The kid who grew up an Angels fan and spent his summers going to Angels games while on vacation, is headed to the team he always dreamt of joining. He turned down more money elsewhere to fulfill this dream. He is the newest Angel to wear number 23.
It's unclear where and how much Drury will play. I have him pencilled in at second base but he should see time at both corner infield and potentially corner outfield positions as well. His versatility should come in handy for the Angels.
Drury joins a long list of 28 other players who have worn number 23 for the Angels. That list includes players like Archie Bradley who was the most recent Angel to wear it, Zack Greinke who wore it for his half-season here, and even Mark Gubicza in his 4.2 innings pitched with the Angels. Drury has the potential to be good, but it'd take a lot to pass the best Angels player to wear number 23.
Scott Spiezio is the best Angels player to wear number 23
Like Brandon Drury, Scott Spiezio had the ability to play multiple positions. He was primarily a first baseman with the Angels but had the ability to play third base and both corner outfield positions. Just like Drury.
Spiezio signed with the Angels in the 2000-01 offseason after a solid tenure in Oakland. He was immediately thrust into an everyday role and was consistent as an Angel.
Spiezio had OPS numbers between .764 and .807 in each of his four seasons with the club, so the Angels knew exactly what to expect from him. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Spiezio was at his best in the 2002 season.
He slashed .285/.371/.436 with 12 home runs and 82 RBI. He didn't hit for too much power but got on base at a very high clip thanks to 67 walks drawn (to just 52 strikeouts) and he also hit 34 doubles.
Spiezio, of course, came up big in the postseason and that's why he's on this list. In the ALDS he had six hits in 15 at-bats including a home run and six RBI. He followed that up by recording six hits in 17 at-bats in the ALCS including a home run and five RBI.
What Angels fans remember Spiezio for the most, was the home run he hit in Game 6 of the World Series. With the Angels down 3-2 in the series and 5-0 in Game 6, they needed something to happen in the bottom of the seventh when they had two base runners on with just one out. Spiezio came up to the plate and hit a three run shot over the short wall in right to cut the lead to 5-3. The Angels, of course, would win that game and the series.
Spiezio came up big that entire postseason as he slashed .327/.424/.600 with three home runs and a whopping 19 RBI in just 16 games. The man who didn't hit for much power came through as a key run producer in the biggest moments. The Halos likely don't win that series without him.