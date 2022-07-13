Why first half season record spells disaster for LA Angels
The first half of the MLB season is almost to a close and the LA Angels had an interesting and disappointing first half to say the least. They went on a 14-game losing streak, Joe Maddon was fired, and they had a brawl that now seems pointless.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have proven to be the main stars of the attraction, but the surrounding cast of characters have been lackluster. Despite a breakout year from Taylor Ward, some quality pitching from Noah Syndergaard, and some encouraging things down in the minor leagues, this first half is one to forget.
This could only spell disaster for the team heading into the second half of the season and grow major concerns in keeping both Trout and Ohtani happy. To say the Angels just had a bad first half is an understatement.
This was the worst first half for the LA Angels in four years.
Looking back at the season of old, the LA Angels have had mediocre first halves before, but haven't finished below .500 in four seasons. The worst first half before the one the team is currently on track for was in 2016 when the team went 37-52. They finished 74-88 that season which was good for 4th in the AL West.
With the way the current roster is constructed, it's hard to think that the team will regain any momentum during the second half of the season unless major moves are made. Only Trout, Ohtani, and Ward have an fWAR above 1.0 this season which is very concerning. The pitching is a whole other story in itself with some bright spots, and some ugly numbers.
When just looking at FIP, there are four starting pitchers with a below average 4.0 which are Michael Lorenzen (4.46), Jose Suarez (4.90), Reid Detmers (4.97), and Chase Silseth (5.82). The only three starters with a FIP above average are Noah Syndergaard (3.83), Patrick Sandoval (3.00), and Shohei Ohtani (2.43).
It also doesn't help when the two newly acquired bullpen arms in Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup are pitching at a level just hovering around below average. Tepera with a FIP of 4.13 and Loup with a 4.02. Whether things change quickly in either player production or in acquisitions, this season could look very ugly for the Angels after what is already a frustrating first half of the 2022 season.