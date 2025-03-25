With spring training winding to a close and the dawn of the regular season approaching, the Angels are no closer to having a definitive answer as to who will be their everyday center fielder.

The last-minute decision to move Mike Trout to right field may pay dividends, but the hole that has been opened up in the most important outfield position has not seen a desirable solution present itself.

While you may be able to convince yourself that Jo Adell's .190/.213/.414 spring line is a byproduct of adjustments similar to those that drove an exciting second-half performance last season, he's still the owner of a .211/.268/.381 line in 1070 career plate appearances.

Moniak has similarly struggled to the tune of a .188/.241/.375 spring performance as he still lacks the plate discipline and pitch recognition to be a productive hitter despite some power and speed.

The Angels somewhat shockingly decided not to add a veteran to compete with the two once-promising youngsters in center field. A recent spring training roster-crunch casualty presented himself as a brief option for the Angels before getting snapped up quickly by the Detroit Tigers.

For a moment the Angels had an opportunity to add a veteran to the mix but he was snapped up before they could act.

It's the time of year when veterans who signed minor-league free-agent deals are seeing their opportunities with their current teams dry up. Either voluntarily or involuntarily, a wave of veterans will be hitting the open market as minor-league opt-out clauses and roster cuts are underway.

One potentially intriguing option for the Angels may have been outfielder Manuel Margot who recently got his walking papers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old outfielder is coming off a career-worst campaign in 2024 with the Minnesota Twins in which he hit just .238/.289/.337 with 4 home runs. However, while his spring wasn't head-turning, he did manage a .250/.314/.375 spring line which far exceeds what Adell and Moniak have done to date.

Once noted for his glove above all else, Margot has become primarily a corner outfielder in recent years. He last played over 100 games in center back in 2019, and his defense in the corners has reached the point where it now leaves something to be desired.

Across all three outfield positions in Minnesota last season, he posted -4 outs above average. His sprint speed which was once a strength has declined to the point where it is now roughly average ranking in the 53rd percentile and his strong arm isn't enough to make up for the range he's lost.

All told, Margot who owns a career wRC+ of 89 doesn't provide the offensive value to offset a decline in his once-great defensive performance. The total package seems to grade out as something of a replacement-level player, and perhaps worse if forced to play center every day.

Adell and Moniak might not be any better, but they have the potential to be, and with roster spots limited Margot wouldn't have been an option worth pursuing given that he likely won't be better and could possibly be worse than these two incumbents.

Still, now is the time to monitor the market as more players will shake free and perhaps the Angels can find a diamond in the rough. It won't be Manuel Margot, though.

