Previewing the Angels' (and their competition's) week of games amid tense AL WC race

As the Angels come off a weekend series against the Blue Jays that has left the team and its fans in shambles, the week ahead is a great chance to bounce back for the Halos as eyes become glued to both the American League Wild Card race and the MLB trade deadline (that the Angels will certainly be apart of). The Angels have a week in the Southwest, as they’ll take on the AL West (and recently roasted) rival Texas Rangers and the mediocre Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers series is an especially big one, as they sit right ahead of the Angels in the Wild Card hunt. There is a lot of opportunity to get some wins before the All Star Break for the Halos, but what about their main competitors in the Wild Card race?

After the Blue Jays' sweep this weekend, they have the sole rights to the top of the American League East. There is a good chance they maintain that, as they have the softest week of any team, as the Blue Jays will travel to play the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics, who have a combined winning percentage of .368 going into Monday.

After an up-and-down series against the crosstown Mets this weekend, the New York Yankees might be a team worth cheering for as Angels fans despite them holding the first Wild Card. They’ll host the Seattle Mariners (more on them later) for a three game series, and while both teams are ahead of the Angels the Mariners are the closer team to jump. After that, the Yankees will play the Chicago Cubs, and Halo fans can go back to rooting against the Bronx Bombers.

About those Mariners, they were able to pick up a sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were streaking themselves prior to this past weekend. It doesn’t get easier after their bout against the Yankees, as the Mariners take on Tarik Skubal and the AL-best Detroit Tigers right before the All Star break.

The Rangers and Red Sox both jumped the Angels this weekend, sitting a half game and two games in front of the Halos, respectively. After their series against the Angels, the Rangers will finish up their first half by taking on the rival Houston Astros. As for the Red Sox, they get a week at home at Fenway Park. After an easy series against the Colorado Rockies, they'll host the Tampa Bay Rays, who hold the second Wild Card spot in the AL.

So with a week ahead that offers the Angels a real chance to regain ground in the Wild Card race, Ray Montgomery will have to rally the troops and fans will have to keep an eye all over the league as the Angels look to stay in the hunt ahead of the All Star Break.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout