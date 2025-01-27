The year is 2019. A 29-year-old Anthony Rendon just finished putting together a season that ended with him placing third in the National League MVP voting. He led the league in doubles with 44 and RBIs with 126. He slashed a sizzling .319/.412/.598 and crushed a career-high 34 long balls. He was very good with the glove as well, earning 3.2 defensive fWAR. That package enticed the Angels to lure him to Anaheim with a seven-year $245 million deal.

Rendon's tenure with the Halos got off to an inauspicious start, one that was not his fault. The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. While it seems like forever ago, Rendon was actually very good for the Halos during the abbreviated campaign. He walked at an impressive 16.4% clip while only striking out at a 13.4% rate. He showed off his power with a .212 ISO, and put together a .286/.419/.497 line en route to a 2.5 fWAR in just 52 games. In that abbreviated season, he looked to be as advertised.

In the four years that followed, instead of being the star Halos fans were promised, he surpassed Josh Hamilton and his five-year $125 million contract for the dubious honor of biggest free-agent bust in franchise history.

Steamer's projections for the Angels' Anthony Rendon are curious for more than one reason

From 2021 through 2024, Rendon has hit a total of 13 homers for the Halos, including a donut last season. He's played in a total of 205 games, averaging about 51 per season with 58 in 2021 serving as the high water mark. Over that four-year span, he's compiled a total of 1.2 fWAR. While none of it has been anything close to decent, last season was by far his worst. He played in 57 games, the highest total since 2021, but put up a putrid 68 wRC+, his worst since 2021's mark of 93.

Yet for some reason, Steamer projects the following for Rendon in 2025:

100 games played, .244/.331/.368, 9 homers, 101 wRC+, and 1.4 fWAR

Those numbers would be astonishing, particularly the fWAR which is higher than what he's generated in the last four seasons combined. The 100 games played, even with the Angels having no other real answer at third base currently on the roster, is shocking considering the guy can't stay healthy and doesn't even seem to prioritize playing baseball.

Rendon is entering his age-35 season, and players, especially those who have dealt with repeated injuries, typically don't get healthier or more productive as in their mid-30s. Likely, these projections, especially the games played number, are a result of Steamer throwing its metaphorical hands up and saying, "well if not this guy, who else is going to man the hot corner in Anaheim?"

That's a valid question. One that still doesn't have a definitive answer and one that has seen nearly all of the alternatives dry up on the open market. Still, it wouldn't be wise to bet the over on these projections for a player whose greatest claim to fame with the Angels is becoming an unintentional meme.

