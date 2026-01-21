Surprise AL West rival might just ruin Angels' third base upgrade plan

To the surprise of no one, the Los Angeles Angels are having a baffling offseason. They've certainly made smart gambles--trading one season of Taylor Ward for multiple seasons of Grayson Rodriguez--but the lack of direction also seems a driving force for their activity. It took most of the offseason for the team to resolve Anthony Rendon's status, and now that they have money to spend and a need at third base, a surprising division rival could be standing in their way.

The Athletic's (subscription required) Ken Rosenthal reported that the Athletics had an interest in Nolan Arenado before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not only did the Athletics have an interest, but the MLB insider added that they had a deal in place with the St. Louis Cardinals before the veteran third baseman indicated he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause.

Angels’ third base hopes could be crushed by this unexpected division twist from the A's

It's confirmation that the Angels were never going to be a realistic option for Arenado. Los Angeles was a rumored suitor for Arenado, but were reportedly unwilling to take on the veteran's money, and there were similar fears that he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause. Rosenthal suggests that the Athletics likely will turn to internal solutions for third base, but offers the suggestion that they could be a potential suitor for Yoan Moncada or Eugenio Suarez.

In other words, it's possible that the Athletics and Angels are shopping in the same category as the offseason draws to a close. Of course, what might work against both teams is that neither is expected to be a contender in 2026. Suarez, for instance, is drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but is reportedly holding out with the hope of playing for a contender.

With that in mind, that could inch Los Angeles closer to a reunion with Moncada. When faced with the choice of playing for the Athletics or the team he spent the 2025 season with, chances are the former top prospect will choose a return to the Angels.