Going into the trade deadline, whether the Angels became buyers or sellers, it seemed incredibly likely that Yoan Moncada would be wearing another uniform once the deadline passed. Still in Anaheim, Angels fans are left wondering how the front office messed up this badly.

Why even keep him?

When the Angels signed Yoan Moncada this offseason, he was expected to be a replacement for Anthony Rendon. A buy-low, one-year deal for Moncada was an exceptional move by Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office. The veteran would either help this team win or become a valuable asset at the deadline. As it turns out, he did both.

When he was not hurt, Moncada was great at the plate. While hie switch-hitting abilities took a significant hit after his knee injury, he could still slug against righties. On the field, however, Moncada was horrendous. The worst defender on a team full iffy defensive players, Moncada quickly fell out of fans' good graces with every bobbled ball and error he committed.

Even after the Angels traded for Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia, there was still a case to trade Moncada to a contender. Whether it was a team who wanted to risk him at third base or play it safe with him at first base or as a designated hitter, there were suitors for Moncada. And with Luis Rengifo turning his season around and Christian Moore progressing, the moment was right to deal Moncada for someone who could help in 2026 and beyond.

The Angels even acknowledged Moncada's shortcomings by making their trade for Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees. The inverse of Moncada, Peraza is a defensive whiz all over the infield but has never been able to find success at the plate. So far, Peraza has mostly been a defensive substitute late in games for Moncada. So the Angels decided that despite Moncada only being productive from one side of the plate and feeling forced to find a defensive replacement for him, he still was not worth trading away.

This is likely due to pressure from Arte Moreno to buy at the deadline. Minasian has proven he can make smart, savvy moves at the deadline in years past. But if the owner is breathing down his neck hoping to make the Wild Card, it becomes incredibly difficult to sell a player that has had the offensive output Moncada has in 2025.

But with every error, hobble up the base path, and strikeout, Angels fans will be shaking their heads at Moncada, Minasian, and Moreno alike and wondering what they could have gotten at the deadline if they had just traded him away.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout