The Angels' 4 most likely Taylor Ward trade partners

With the Angels slumping (despite Zach Neto's heroics) and Taylor Ward's trade value only going up, the likelihood of the power hitting outfielder being moved has never been higher. With nearly two-thirds of MLB teams convincing themselves they have a chance at contending this season, this handful of teams seems to be the group most likely to be vying for Ward's services.

San Diego Padres

A team connected to Ward for months now, the Padres sit at 55-49 and hold onto the third National Leagu Wild Card spot. Their offense ranks 23rd in OPS, and a power-hitting corner outfielder is one of their main needs heading into the deadline. This is an organization that has shown the ability to make some noise as long as they get into the playoffs and has Ward in their sights despite their lackluster farm system

Philadelphia Phillies

One of the defining teams of the 2020's, the Phillies once again are looking to be aggressive at the trade deadline. With arguably the worst offensive outfield in the big leagues, the Phillies were connected to Ward in ESPN's deadline reporting. The likelihood of Ward being moved alongside one of the Angels' relievers - whether a rental like Kenley Jansen or young stud like Reid Detmers - would be strong if he was sent to Philadelphia. With some impressive prospects who will likely be in the majors soon, the Phillies are both one of the most likely and should be one of the most preferred partners by Angels' fans.

San Francisco Giants

Another NL West option, the Giants are squarely in the playoff picture at 54-50, one game back of the aforementioned Padres.They have already shown a willingness to make big splashes with the Rafael Devers trade, and Ward would round out an offense that at times has struggled to stay afloat.

Milwaukee Brewers

After putting together a winning streak that morphed them into a contender this season, the Brewers have turned into one of the unlikeliest buyers this deadline. Despite a top record in MLB, their advanced stats don't read like a contender, especially on offense. Similar to the Padres (and pretty much every contender), they are in desperate need of a corner outfielder and power hitting. The Brewers have a solid farm system, and the Angels will likely be in conversation with them if Ward is eventually moved.

If Ward is on the trade block, Perry Minasian will likely take phone calls from a dozen teams inquiring about his services. But given the need and desperation of these four teams, the likelihood of Ward suiting up for one of them is higher than the other contenders.

