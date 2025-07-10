The Angels are just 3-5 this month and slowly dropping out of the American League wild card race (the Twins and Royals caught up and the Red Sox are surging right now), but there are certainly some positive signs of the team rebounding. First and foremost, the lineup is close to being fully operational now that Yoán Moncada has returned from the injured list. Sure, Christian Moore got injured this month and will not be back until August, but Luis Rengifo is starting to pick his game back up. However, nobody in the order is hotter than the Angels' most valuable player from June.

The Angels' best hitter in June just so happens to be their best hitter in July too

Jo Adell rightfully garnered votes for the American League Player of the Month for June after he slashed .293/.375/.663/1.038 with 11 home runs and 19 runs batted in. The Angels' outfielder still cannot play his way into the All-Star game, but he is doing his best here in July to show that he absolutely belongs in Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic.

From July 1st on, Adell is the Angels' sole leader in total bases. He has amassed 13 total bases by way of a home run, two doubles (which actually equals his June double total) and five singles. Those three extra base hits tie Adell with Jorge Soler and Zach Neto for the team lead. Furthermore, his nine RBIs are by far the most of the hitters' in July (Nolan Schanuel's five rank second).

Much has been said about Adell's tweaks to his swing and approach at the plate -- both this season and in years past. Obviously batters are constantly working on mechanical and psychological changes, but with Adell's are covered way more extensively by beat writers and national reporters. That coverage leads to his breakouts being more newsworthy, as there is tangible proof that his adjustments have worked in a major way. His leg kick is different, he is swinging earlier in counts, etc. etc.

The fact of the matter is that Adell's June was no fluke. He will undoubtedly hit another wall at some point, but he has proven that he will put in the work to become the most consistent version of himself. In an ideal world, Adell can maintain some version of this throughout 2025 and guys like Mike Trout and Taylor Ward surpass his production. If so, the Angels' should be able to bash their way back into an earshot if playoff contention.

