The best pitching prospects Angels may snag at trade deadline

With the Angels looking like sellers, now is as good a time as ever to look at the top prospects from teams that have been connected to the best assets on the Angels.
The top five players to potentially be moved by Perry Minasian and the Halos’ front office are Taylor Ward, Reid Detmers, Tyler Anderson, Yoán Moncada, and Luis Rengifo. All of them have credibly been connected to a handful of contenders, with some teams apparently having an eye on multiple Halo starters.
With this potential for a combo deal comes the possibility of acquiring some true top-end prospects from these organizations desperate to contend. Specifically, pitching prospects with 2025/2026/2027 ETA’s are going to be the main targets in Perry Minasian’s sights these next few days leading up to the trade deadline. Adding Tyler Bremner was nice, but the Halos still desperately need near-MLB ready talent on the pitching side of their farm system.
The likeliest trade partners for the Angels seem to be the Yankees (connected to Rengifo, Detmers, and Moncada), Padres (Ward, Detmers), Phillies (Ward) and contenders like the Mets and Cubs. The Royals are also a perfect candidate to deal with the Angels, but they’re excluded as their own second-half fate seems cloudy.
The following are the top five pitching prospects for each of the aforementioned teams, along with their MLB ETA and grades via MLB.com. For info on how scouting grades work, click here.
New York Yankees Top 5
RHP Carlos Lagrange
ETA: 2026
Grade:Fastball: 70 | Slider: 60 | Cutter: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55
RHP Cam Schlittler
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 50 | Overall: 55
RHP Bryce Cunningham
ETA: 2027
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz
ETA: 2027
Grade:Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50
RHP Ben Hess
ETA: 2027
Grade:Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50
San Diego Padres Top 5
RHP Braden Nett
ETA: 2025
Grade:Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50
RHP Miguel Mendez
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45
RHP Ryan Bergert
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45
RHP Bradgley Rodriguez
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 65 | Control: 40 | Overall: 45
RHP Henry Baez
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45
Philadelphia Phillies Top 5
RHP Andrew Painter
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 65 | Overall: 60
RHP Mick Abel
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 40 | Overall: 55
RHP Moises Chace
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Cutter: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall 50
RHP Jean Cabrera
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Cutter: 45 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45
RHP Seth Johnson
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45
New York Mets Top 5
RHP Jonah Tong
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 65 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 45 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55
RHP Nolan McLean
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 70 | Cutter: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55
RHP Brandon Sproat
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 60 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
RHP Blade Tidwell
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 40 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 45 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45
LHP Jonathan Santucci
ETA: 2027
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45
Chicago Cubs Top 5
RHP Jaxon Wiggins
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 40 | Overall: 55
RHP Ryan Gallagher
ETA: 2027
Grade:Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 40 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 55 | Overall: 45
RHP Brandon Birdsell
ETA: 2025
Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 55 | Overall: 45
RHP Will Sanders
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 50 | Splitter: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 40
RHP Brody McCullough
ETA: 2026
Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 40
While the Angels could end up with a quantity over quality approach similar to last year's deadline, the talent on their roster right now makes for a number of possibilities. While there are a vast number of potential prospects coming into the fold, these names make a lot of sense if Perry Minasian's goal is to shore up the potential rotation in Anaheim for the next handful of years.