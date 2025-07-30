The best pitching prospects Angels may snag at trade deadline

With the Angels looking like sellers, now is as good a time as ever to look at the top prospects from teams that have been connected to the best assets on the Angels.



The top five players to potentially be moved by Perry Minasian and the Halos’ front office are Taylor Ward, Reid Detmers, Tyler Anderson, Yoán Moncada, and Luis Rengifo. All of them have credibly been connected to a handful of contenders, with some teams apparently having an eye on multiple Halo starters.

With this potential for a combo deal comes the possibility of acquiring some true top-end prospects from these organizations desperate to contend. Specifically, pitching prospects with 2025/2026/2027 ETA’s are going to be the main targets in Perry Minasian’s sights these next few days leading up to the trade deadline. Adding Tyler Bremner was nice, but the Halos still desperately need near-MLB ready talent on the pitching side of their farm system.

The likeliest trade partners for the Angels seem to be the Yankees (connected to Rengifo, Detmers, and Moncada), Padres (Ward, Detmers), Phillies (Ward) and contenders like the Mets and Cubs. The Royals are also a perfect candidate to deal with the Angels, but they’re excluded as their own second-half fate seems cloudy.

The following are the top five pitching prospects for each of the aforementioned teams, along with their MLB ETA and grades via MLB.com. For info on how scouting grades work, click here.

New York Yankees Top 5

RHP Carlos Lagrange

ETA: 2026

Grade:Fastball: 70 | Slider: 60 | Cutter: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55

RHP Cam Schlittler

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 50 | Overall: 55

RHP Bryce Cunningham

ETA: 2027

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz

ETA: 2027

Grade:Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

RHP Ben Hess

ETA: 2027

Grade:Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

San Diego Padres Top 5

RHP Braden Nett

ETA: 2025

Grade:Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

RHP Miguel Mendez

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45

RHP Ryan Bergert

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45

RHP Bradgley Rodriguez

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 65 | Control: 40 | Overall: 45

RHP Henry Baez

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45

Philadelphia Phillies Top 5

RHP Andrew Painter

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 65 | Overall: 60

RHP Mick Abel

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 40 | Overall: 55

RHP Moises Chace

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Cutter: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall 50

RHP Jean Cabrera

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Cutter: 45 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45

RHP Seth Johnson

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45



New York Mets Top 5

RHP Jonah Tong

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 65 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 45 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55

RHP Nolan McLean

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 70 | Cutter: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55

RHP Brandon Sproat

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 60 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

RHP Blade Tidwell

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 40 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 45 | Cutter: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45

LHP Jonathan Santucci

ETA: 2027

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 45

Chicago Cubs Top 5

RHP Jaxon Wiggins

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 40 | Overall: 55

RHP Ryan Gallagher

ETA: 2027

Grade:Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 40 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 55 | Overall: 45

RHP Brandon Birdsell

ETA: 2025

Grade: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 40 | Control: 55 | Overall: 45

RHP Will Sanders

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 50 | Splitter: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 40

RHP Brody McCullough

ETA: 2026

Grade: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 40



While the Angels could end up with a quantity over quality approach similar to last year's deadline, the talent on their roster right now makes for a number of possibilities. While there are a vast number of potential prospects coming into the fold, these names make a lot of sense if Perry Minasian's goal is to shore up the potential rotation in Anaheim for the next handful of years.

