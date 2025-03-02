Top Angels prospect has the upper hand in three-way spring training position battle

The first week of spring training games is in the books for the Angels, and with that comes the time for some instant overreactions based on the small sample size we've seen thus far. While the regular season will be here in the blink of an eye, there's still a long way to go in the warm-up period, so things can change quickly.

One thing that doesn't seem poised to change quickly is Angels' top prospect Christian Moore forcing his way into a starting role on opening day. MLB.com recently named Moore as a dark horse candidate to make the opening-day roster, but those of us who follow the Angels daily know that Moore has been a top candidate to fill the team's largest vacancy for a long while.

Still, seeing is believing and Moore has, in an albeit small sample size, begun to prove that the lofty expectations placed on him less than a year removed from being drafted are warranted. Before Friday's action, he was hitting .429/.556/.429 with a 183 wRC+ through four spring games. That 183 wRC+ is almost identical to the 184 mark he posted in the minors last season.

Christian Moore will face fierce competition from two versatile veterans

The Angels essentially have three players gunning for two starting spots this spring with veterans Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo both in the running for either the starting second or third base job. Alongside Moore, two of these players will win those roles while the third will be left to take on a super-utility job, or perhaps in Moore's case a trip back to the minors.

While Moore has been making his case, he's benefitted from his competitors' absence. One would believe that the Angels, after signing Moncada right ahead of spring training, will give him every opportunity to win one of these jobs, however, the former no. 1 overall prospect has been slowed by soreness this spring, coming off a year in which he played just 12 games.

Rengifo, who also had his breakout-2024 season cut short by injury, has been brought along slowly, making his spring debut on February 28th. Moore has capitalized on their absences, but with both veterans returning we'll see how long that lasts.

In the meantime, the Angels have prioritized versatility among the competitors. Moncada came up as a shortstop and has experience at second, has settled into the hot corner as his primary position in recent years. However, Rengifo has extensive experience at second and third, and will also be getting regular outfield reps, while Moore will, perhaps misguidedly, get some looks at third base.

Moore's hot start to the spring has made fans and the Angels' organization alike salivate, but his true test is just beginning as Moncada and Rengifo, both switch-hitters, will now be on the field showing what they can do.

This battle is one of the most hotly contested of the spring, and will continue to be one of the biggest storylines to watch as we march toward opening day.

