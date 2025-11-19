The Angels' rotation is lined up to be an improved unit in 2026 than it was during this previous campaign. The group of Yusei Kikuchi, Grayson Rodriguez Jose Soriano, and rotation-returnee Reid Detmers is a promising group. The Angels would be wise to spend whatever money they have in free agency (which may not be as much as fans want) on another front-line starter paired with a back-of-the-rotation arm. However, the trade market could be a cheaper, more efficient way of finding the rotation's missing piece.

Trading for this Mets pitcher could be key to unleashing Angels rotation in 2026

In Jeff Passan's most recent ESPN article, he notes which starters could be available on the trade market. While the bigger names like Hunter Greene, Mackenzie Gore, and Tarik Skubal may be out of the Angels' price range in terms of trade packages (or maybe not), there are a good amount of starting pitchers the Halos could bring in to Anaheim this offseason via trade. However, none may be more tantalizing than New York Mets starter Kodai Senga.

After posting a 3.02 ERA in 2025 for the Mets, Passan reports that Senga will likely be moved. He wrote, "(Senga) is extremely available, and multiple executives expect him to be traded this winter as the Mets look to overhaul their rotation."

2025 was a tale of two halves for Senga. In his first season in MLB saw him go to the All Star Game, post a 2.98 ERA and finish seventh in Cy Young voting (and second in Rookie of the Year voting). His second season in the big leagues was plagued by injuries, as he missed the first half of the year due to a Spring Training injury. When he returned in July, he injured his calf and missed the remainder of the season.

Senga's availability is likely due to these lower-body injuries, as the 32-year old missed time in 2025 after straining his right hamstring in June. He had posted a 1.47 ERA at the time of his injury, and missed a little under a month because of it. He struggled in his return, but still finished the season with a 3.02 ERA.

The Angels' rotation was remarkably healthy in 2025, as it was not until the final months of the season that pitchers began missing starts due to health. And while Senga may throw a wrench in that identity, he is only owed $14 million each of the next two years - a number that the Mets may pay part of depending on the return. He would be a big swing for the Angels, but if he can remain healthy and make 20+ starts, betting on him to find his prior success is worth doing for the Angels as they try to end their 11-year playoff drought.