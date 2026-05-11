Unheralded Angels draft pick is quickly becoming must watch prospect in minors

The Los Angeles Angels are going the wrong direction right now, so it's worth it to take a look at the minor leagues to see if there are any promising young prospects to keep an eye on. Pitcher Nate Snead, who was not thought of as a huge talent out of college, is quickly turning heads in the Angels' system.

Drafted in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee, Snead is the No. 19 prospect in LA's system. He's seen as solid but not exceptional, but with the current state of the pitching staff at the big league level, there's a chance he could move pretty quickly through the minors.

Nate Snead is quickly becoming a guy to keep an eye on for Angels

Through five starts in High-A this season, Snead sports a 3.86 ERA in 23 and 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed 19 hits and 6 walks while striking out 28 batters.

The former Vol has an impressive fastball that sits in the mid-to-high nineties velocity-wise. According to MLB.com, that fastball could use some more work, though. "[T]he heater often lacked life, with sink over carry, so if he wasn’t locating it down in the zone well, it was very hittable," they write.

Yet, they also note that he has worked to differentiate his four-seam and two-seam fastball, so there's hope that he can fix these issues before getting to the big leagues.

At Tennessee under coach Tony Vitello, now the manager of the San Francisco Giants, Snead was used primarily as a late-inning reliever. The Angels are giving him a chance to start now, but it wouldn't really shock anyone if they used him as a reliever early on in the big leagues. Vitello once referred to him as a "Swiss Army Knife" who could start or close, so perhaps the Angels will come to use him similarly.

Snead had a 3.11 ERA in his first season in Knoxville and followed that up with a 4.53 ERA in 2025, which may have caused his value to go down a little bit.

The 22-year-old had one outing during spring training, which, fittingly, came against the Giants. He pitched one clean inning as he didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one batter. Snead also impressed in the Angels' Spring Breakout game, so he seems to turn heads whenever he takes the mound.

The Halos have some pretty bad bullpen issues right now, so it's easy for fans to dream about Snead joining the mix in a year or two and providing stability in whatever role he's used in.