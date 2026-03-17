Veteran broadcaster takes on new challenge as both Angels and MLB enter new TV era

Los Angeles Angels fans have grown used to veteran broadcaster Matt Vasgersian calling games for the team since 2021. He took more of a secondary role to play-by-play man Wayne Randazzo in 2023 but now it seems he will not be involved with Angels coverage at all.

NBC is getting back into baseball and they will be broadcasting games on Sundays as part of their new MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock. Vasgersian is going to be the play-by-play man for those games and will continue in his capacity with MLB Network so he is going to be a busy man.

Not only that, but he is going to call the first game of the regular season between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees which will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix.

Matt Vasgersian will not be calling Angels games in 2026

Other than Vasgersian's departure, the Angels broadcast crew will look similar to recent seasons. However, the media landscape surrounding the team is changing as they are losing a familiar beat writer. The Angels did announce that they are going to launch their own TV network so local fans can watch games through that service even if they do not have cable.

The streaming era is changing a lot of things for baseball fans. Fans now need to have several different subscriptions if they want to be able to watch all of their team's games. That has to be a bit frustrating for fans but that is simply the reality of the streaming era.

Angels fans also have to decide if they want to throw down all of that money to watch a team that clearly does not seem to be fully committed to winning. Owner Arte Moreno's recent comments about how winning is not the most important thing to fans clearly struck a nerve and many may choose to sit out this season as a form of protest.

Still, there are things for fans to watch. Ace Yusei Kikuchi is an All-Star so his starts will always be worth watching. Plus, the team has an aging star in Mike Trout who showed some positive signs last season and they have a budding star in shortstop Zach Neto so it is not like the team is completely devoid of talent.

But Vasgersian's departure is emblematic of how streaming has changed the game and how the Angels are trying to keep pace with their new TV service.