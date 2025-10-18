The Los Angeles Angels are destined to not break the bank this offseason for several reasons. Arte Moreno opened up his wallet last offseason, and the Angels were just barely better than they were during the franchise nadir in 2024. More importantly, the Angels are just waiting for players like Anthony Rendon, Jorge Soler, Robert Stephenson, Travis d'Arnaud and Taylor Ward (unless the Halos trade him) to come off the books after the 2026 season before splurging some more. The roster will already be more expensive by virtue of the arbitration-eligible players like Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell and José Soriano expecting to receive a big pay raise next year.

So, the Angels need to find diamonds in the rough once again this offseason. On the position player side, Angel Stadium is one of the more hitter-friendly ballparks so they can expect mid to lower-level hitters to out-hit their annual value by virtue of the stadium parameters. Unlike Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium or Daikin Park, Angel Stadium does not have massive park factors that heavily benefit a left or right-handed hitter -- although it does skew slightly more beneficial for lefties. So, let's go off results then which might indicate a player's comfort level at the Big A. Here are a few impending free agents with solid track records in Anaheim.

3 free agent position players who have thrived at Angel Stadium

Tyler O'Neill

Tyler O'Neill, who can opt out of his deal with the Baltimore Orioles, could be hitting the market after an injury-plagued campaign for the underachieving American League East team. He will likely opt-in for another $16.5 million, but if he does opt out he would not be the worst option for the Angels to add in free agency.

It seems incredibly probably that the Angels finally trade Taylor Ward, who very likely just had a career year in 2025. A Taylor Ward trade could allow the Halos to revamp their big league pitching staff, and potentially signing O'Neill could help bridge the gap until one of their prospects is ready to be the every day left fielder.

O'Neill has a higher OPS in Angel Stadium than any other MLB ballpark. The 30-year-old has a whopping 1.324 OPS at the Big A thanks to 3 home runs in 17 at bats. Now, that's a small sample size but O'Neill has a large sample size of success no matter where he plays in his career. He is a professional hitter who could allow the Angels some roster flexibility via a Taylor Ward trade should he opt out.

Adam Frazier

The Angels desperately need some left-handed hitters with power, and the soon-to-be 34-year-old Adam Frazier does not seem like the type of player that fits the bill. However, he certainly loves playing at Angel Stadium.

Since 2021, there are 119 non-Angels players who have played 10 or more games at the confines of Angel Stadium. Only five of those players have a higher OPS in that time span than Frazier's 1.113 mark -- José Ramirez, Aaron Judge, Julio Rodríguez, Brent Rooker and Yordan Alvarez. Frazier's .413 batting average and .526 OPS are the single-highest marks at Angel Stadium since 2021 of non-Angels players.

Frazier is a veteran utility player who could definitely carve himself out a role on the 2026 Angels given his history at the ballpark, his solid MLB track record independent of playing in Anaheim and how cheap he will be in free agency. Frazier is lefty, which the Angels need. He is a bat-to-ball skills guy, which the Angels desperately need. Who knows, maybe he could continue hitting like Yordan Alvarez and Aaron Judge should he join the Angels full-time?

Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt does not make a lot of sense for the Angels roster on paper, but he is certainly a type of player that never hurts having around. Goldschmidt could maybe platoon at first base with Nolan Schanuel, or spell Mike Trout as the team's DH, or DH if/when Trout plays the outfield. Either way, the New York Yankees first baseman could find a place on the Angels' 2026 roster.

Outside of three games played at the Triple-A ballpark the Athletics called home in 2025 (Sutter Health Park), Goldy has his single-highest OPS at Angel Stadium (1.109 in 13 games played). Since 2021, a more recent sample size for the 38-year-old, he has a 1.011 OPS. In 52 career plate appearances at Angel Stadium, Goldy has 13 hits, 3 doubles, 4 home runs, 9 RBIs, 2 HBPs and a sterling 13:8 K:BB.